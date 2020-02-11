Incoming Gary bishop welcomed with prayer service

McClory coaxed a laugh out of the gathering, saying he was texting someone earlier to come to the ceremonies and noticed the text’s auto correction function changed the word “ordination” into "Jedi Nation."

“For those expecting a Star Wars convention, you will be sorely disappointed,” he said.

As bishop of the Diocese of Gary, McClory will oversee more than 60 parishes in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke County that serve 182,000 Catholics as well as Andrean High School, Bishop Noll Institute and Marquette Catholic High School and 17 elementary parochial schools.

McClory is the first man to rise from priest to bishop at the Diocese of Gary since it was first formed in 1957 under Bishop Andrew Grutka, who was succeeded by Bishop Norbert Gaughan in 1984, Melczek in 1992, and Hying in 2014.

McClory, 56, of Detroit received the call to shepherd the diocese in late November from Pope Francis, about five months after Hying departed to return to his native Wisconsin to become the bishop of the Diocese of Madison.

The bishop-elect was ordained a priest in May 1999 and most recently was pastor and rector of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan, as well as a part-time teacher at Sacred Heart Major Seminary.