GARY — The last few years have been rough for Matthew Marrero.

"Where do I begin, I've have COVID, I've been shot, I've been in a car accident, I've been kicked out," on his 26th birthday, Marrero found himself with nowhere to go. "Then I heard a voice that said 'go to Brother's Keeper.'"

Founded in 1986, the Brother's Keeper homeless shelter connect residents with jobs, distributes food through an onsite pantry and operates a community garden. Brother's Keeper Executive Director Isaac Mootye said every year far too much of the organization's budget must go to maintaining the shelters' aged building.

However, the shelter's electricity bill should be going down — after years of nothing but fans and electric heaters, Brother's Keeper now has a heating and cooling system.

"That's the sound of progress," Mootye said as he and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan flipped the switch on the brand-new system.

The Indian Medical Association of Northwest Indiana, an organization that brings together local Indian healthcare professionals, was able to raise over $25,000 to pay for the system. Vivek Mishra, president of IMA, said his organization launched GoFundMe campaign after volunteering at the shelter and realizing the need for reliable heating and cooling.

Mootye said the shelter building, located at 2120 Broadway Avenue, is over 100 years old. When it rains, workers put out buckets to collect water from the leaky rood; in the winter residents wrap themselves in blankets and huddle around space heaters; and in the summer heat, the shelter's electricity often cuts out because of all the fans.

"It was a brutal winter," Marrero recalled.

Brother's Keeper Caretaker Denise Morris, also known as 'Mama Morris,' said a few winters back a pipe froze and burst, flooding the sleeping area.

Immediately after the new heating and cooling system was installed, Mootye said he noticed a change in resident's moods.

"Before people would get antsy, you can't sleep it it's too hot or too cold," Mootye explained. "They are humans, but they've never been treated as such."

The Indian Medical Association also upgraded all the shelter's light to new LED lights, added fresh signage outside the building and provided a UV air purifier. On Monday morning Mrvan, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and representatives from the Indian Medical Association gathered at the shelter to celebrate the donation.

Mrvan pledged to use his role in Congress to advocate for affordable housing, good paying jobs and funding that supports mental health and addiction treatment programs.

Brother's Keeper is one of the few Region homeless shelters that serves men. The facility has 26 beds, some residents stay just a few months while others have lived there for decades.

CeDre Royster arrived at Brother's Keeper on Monday. The 28-year-old said he wanted to use his time at the shelter to get himself together and "become a better man."

"I'm grateful to have shelter... I could be under a bridge," Royster said. "It feels good to know they (Brother's Keeper) has your back."

The shelter's list of needed donations is lengthy — winter clothes, pillows, first aid kids, shows, bus passes and towels to name just a few items. When asked about future building improvements, Mootye lifted up a thin piece of plywood revealing a badly torn up floor.

Sandra Johnson, who sits on the Brother's Keeper Board, said the shelter needs new beds, a new TV area and computers to help residents search for jobs. Improving the shelter's physical building will help motivate residents, Johnson explained.

"You want to walk into a place that gives you hope," Johnson said. "You don't want to come of the streets and feel like you are still living on the streets."

Every Christmas, the Indian Medical Association makes a donation to the shelter. To learn more about donating, email brotherskeepergary@gmail.com.

