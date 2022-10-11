Indiana State Police reach 'mutual understandings' with Gary council; review of proposed changes continues

GARY — After multiple contentious meetings, the Gary Common Council and Indiana State Police have come to "some mutual understandings," Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said.

In April, it was announced that ISP would be taking a holistic look at the Gary Police Department: reviewing standard operating procedures, internal organizational structure, investigating procedures, training and fiscal accountability. As part of the partnership, ISP Major Jerry Williams has been working at the Gary Police Department for the past six months. In late August, a stack of 17 ordinances, all related to police department standard operating procedures, were introduced to the Common Council.

During a series of Public Safety Committee meetings called to review the ordinances, some council members shared frustrations, saying the council should have been more involved in drafting the legislation.

Godwin and Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, each questioned numerous aspects of the ordinances during a series of three Public Safety meetings. Namely, they raised concerns about a shift in authority away from the Police Civil Service Commission toward the police chief and the commission's future role in the disciplinary process.

During one particularly long committee meeting, ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter told the councilmen "the semantics that you're talking about is not productive."

Godwin later said he was offended that Carter termed his questioning semantics, in a statement saying: "I will continue to ask questions and raise concerns as needed. I will never be a rubber stamp."

However, during a council meeting Tuesday night, Williams said he and Carter had met with multiple council members, including Godwin, and addressed "most, if not all" of their concerns. Lay thanked ISP leaders for their hard work, saying many of the Gary Police Department's standard operating procedures were in need of revision, although he disagrees with some "minor" elements of the proposed ordinances.

“Although you may think I object to too much, I think you all did an excellent job," Lay said. "Your presence here was worthwhile."

Williams laid out some of the other improvements ISP hopes to make.

Changes include finding funding for a new public safety building, creating an online platform where officers can get uniforms, buying more license plate readers, improving infrastructure around the many state roads that cut through the city and training more officers on how to write effective reports.

None of the 17 ordinances has been passed. The Public Safety Committee will review the legislation for the fourth time during an Oct. 25 meeting that begins at 6 p.m.