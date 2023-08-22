GARY — The express lanes on Interstate 80/94 were closed for more than six hours Tuesday due to a crash that caused approximately 750 gallons of tar to spill onto the road, according to a Facebook post from Indiana State Police.

A semi appeared to crash into the back of a tanker carrying the tar in the early afternoon. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management assisted with clean up, ISP said.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes between the Cline Avenue and Burr Street exits, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

As of 7 p.m., the road was cleared, according to INDOT.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week