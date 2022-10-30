'Industrialization of our neighborhoods': Residents oppose food plant looking to locate in former Gary school

GARY — Collin McCollough lives across from the former Dunbar-Pulaski middle school.

“Initially, they would maintain it, and then after a few years it started to be vandalized,” McCollough, secretary for the Pulaski Community Block Club, said. “I don’t know how many times I've called the cops because I saw someone in there.”

In 2015, the State Board of Education voted to close the Dunbar-Pulaski Academic and Career Academy. Now a food packaging plant is looking to locate on the abandoned property.

A little over a year ago, a group of residents formed the Pulaski Community Block Club because they felt the neighborhood was being "neglected," the group's president La Tanya Rodgers explained.

Crews of neighbors started cleaning up empty lots, and there were even plans to start a community garden, then Rodgers learned about American Kitchen Delights Inc.

Gary Community School Corp. sold the Dunbar-Pulaski property, a 37.5-acre plot, to Amazing American Food Inc. for $35,000. Amazing American Food is a subsidiary of American Kitchen Delights, a Harvey, Illinois-based frozen food processing and packaging company.

Though the property, located at 1867 Georgia St., has been purchased, American Kitchen Delights still has to rezone the land from residential to commercial — a change many neighbors plan on opposing.

“I don’t want a manufacturing plant in our front yard," McCollum said. "I don’t want my kids growing up having to look at it every day,"

His daughters, ages one and three, attend Elka Child Education Center, located just around the corner from Dunbar-Pulaski. Daniel Hale Williams Elementary School sits right next to Dunbar-Pulaski. Though young students may not realize it, attending school next to a light industrial facility could have a lasting impacts, McCollum said.

“They’ll internalize that and carry it with them for the rest of their lives," McCollum said.

Over the summer, the Pulaski Community Block Club got organized, hosting monthly meetings to spread the word about the development.

During a Thursday night block club meeting, Common Council President William Godwin, D-1st, and Vice President Tai Adkins, who represents District 4, which encompasses Pulaski, encouraged the neighbors to get engaged in the city process. Though the proposed rezone is not yet on the agenda, it will have to go before the Plan Commission, which meets the third Thursday of every month at 3 p.m. Adkins urged residents to keep an eye on the Plan Commission calendar to see when Dunbar-Pulaski will be discussed. Once the meeting is announced, she said, residents should show up and bring a friend.

To ensure their voices are heard, Adkins advised the group to start a petition and write a letter to Mayor Jerome Prince as well as every member of the Common Council.

If the rezone goes through the Plan Commission, it will go before the council for final approval.

"If we’re going to take every available school site, every abandoned building and let it be a truck stop or whatever, we’re going to mess up the zoning for the city," Godwin said. “I don’t mind changing the zoning when it makes sense for where a community is headed, but if our intention is for this area to stay residential, then that’s what it should remain.”

Locating a light industrial facility in the middle of a residential neighborhood will deter new residents and "anybody with options will leave," McCollum said.

Several of the Thursday night meeting attendees said American Kitchen Delights should have selected land in one of Gary's more industrial areas. Rodgers said the community has talked about using the Dunbar-Pulaski property for a senior fitness center, a garden, an event rental building or even a community center.

"I travel to a lot of other cities for work, and you do not see this kind of light industrial facility in the middle of residential areas,” Kwabena Rasuli said. "What we don’t want is the industrialization of our neighborhoods."

The Pulaski Community Block Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 in the First African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 2045 Massachusetts St. Residents can visit the Pulaski Community Block Club Facebook page to learn more.