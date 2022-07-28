Interfaith group seeks ARPA funds to launch mobile mental health crisis response unit

GARY— Sometimes police officers respond to incidents and think, "Why was I called to this?" said Becky Hanscom of the Interfaith Action Network.

When someone is having a mental health crisis, bringing in law enforcement is not always the most effective route, but what other options are there?

The Interfaith Action Network hopes to create a mobile mental health crisis response team, consisting of professionals who specialize in crisis intervention and social work.

Hanscom said the team would offer a needed alternative.

"There won’t be guns involved, it won’t channel them directly into the criminal justice system," Hanscom said. "When you put people in a police car — though sometimes it is definitely warranted — it is demeaning to the person and it criminalizes them."

The idea came out of the list of recommendations created by the Gary Police Reform Commission in 2021. Mayor Jerome Prince signed an executive order creating the commission in June of 2020, shortly after the world watched Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murder George Floyd.

“That whole interaction and his (George Floyd's) death was totally unnecessary and it messed up so, so, so many lives,” Hanscom said, explaining the the goal of the mobile mental health unit is to deescalate crisis situations.

In February, the Interfaith Action Network completed a framework proposal for the mobile mental health team.

Though nothing is set in stone, Hanscom said the current vision is a clinician-led model, where family members, teachers and anyone else who sees someone in crisis can call a special number and be referred to the mental health team. The unit would then respond to the crisis using their own vehicles.

"You have a much higher rate of success if two things happen: one, you go to the location where the situation is happening, because get a broader idea of what the situation is and who is involved,” Hanscom said. “And two, if after the situation is stabilized, you follow up, connect them to resources, take them to appointments, make sure they know that people care about them.”

When drafting the proposal, the Interfaith Action Network studied other models in communities across the country. Some crisis teams respond to calls with police, but Robin Rich, also of the Interfaith Action Network, said they preferred the clinician-led model.

"Some people are really uncomfortable when police officers come and are not necessarily as open about the situation,” Rich said. "Part of our goal is to let police officers deal with serious crime. If they are understaffed, they should not have to respond to calls where they are not actually needed."

Though the project has been in the works for months, a recent national change will help shape how the mobile mental health team actually operates.

In July, the U.S.' first three-digit mental health hotline was launched. Instead of using 911, callers can now dial 988 to be connected with a trained mental health counselor.

Hanscom said the state has agreed to integrate the mobile mental health team with the Lake County 988 number. One of the 988 call centers will be located in Gary and dispatchers will refer callers to the mobile mental health team.

To help launch the project, the Interfaith Action Network is asking the Gary Common Council for $1.5 million of the city's $80.3 million in American Rescue Act Funding. Hanscom said most of the money will go towards staffing, though the exact size of the team has not been determined.

The allocation will be discussed during the Gary Ways and Means Committee meeting on Aug. 9.

The current proposal lays out a partnership with Edgewater Health in Gary. Hanscom said the team would also partner with local rehabilitation centers and shelters.