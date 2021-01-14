Investigators continue search for suspect who fatally shot 12-year-old boy; ask public's help

GARY — Nine months after a 12-year-old was fatally shot, no suspect has been identified and authorities are asking the public’s help in finding those responsible.
On May 16, 2020, Demetrius Townsel, of Chicago, was fatally shot while in a car in Gary. The child was visiting his aunt in Gary and there were five other people in the vehicle with him, including a 21-year-old and four juveniles, police said.
“It’s like they took a dream away from me,” Demetrius Townsel Sr., his father, said in a video that the Lake County Sheriff's Department has released to generate leads in the case.
In the area of 25th Avenue and Fillmore Street, someone appeared from behind a house, opened fire on the car and fled the scene on foot, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The driver sped away from the area, but it was discovered that Demetrius Townsel, sitting in the back seat, suffered a gunshot wound in his chest. He died at a local hospital.
The boy's twin brother attempted to save his life and held his body en route to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus, family said.
Police said nine months after the death of the 12-year-old boy, no one has come forward with information leading to the suspect. The boy’s father is asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to contact police immediately.
“It’s really hurting but I try not to think about it, you know,” Demetrius Townsel Sr. said. “Because you shot a child and whoever you were shooting at, you shot the wrong person. His life has stopped. He can’t finish school. He can’t go to a ball game or his birthday, or nothing.”
Catherine Brown, the child’s mother, said her son wanted to grow up to be a basketball player.
"Please turn yourself in. I go home empty. I miss his laugh. I miss him," she said following his death in May.
Gary police previously said that it is believed no one in the car was a target and it was a random shooting into the vehicle. At a police news conference, the shooter was described as a black male with a thin build, dreadlocks and all black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake County Metro Homicide Detective Gregory Fayson at 219-755-3855 or the Lake County Report-A-Crime Hotline at 800-750-2746.