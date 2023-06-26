GARY — Indiana University Northwest kicked off its Pride Month celebration with its second annual Pride Walk Monday. Students, faculty, and staff grouped in front of the Anderson Library in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I think this event is a good thing,” said nursing student Sierra Vasquez. “There’s a lot of hate in the world, so why not do this.”

March participants ranged from members of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as supporters, families, and allies.

Starting at the Anderson Library courtyard, the march looped through campus to the supporting honks of passing drivers, culminating in the Moraine Student Center. Participants enjoyed music and free food, including rainbow colored ice cream.

March participant Kassie Culbertson stated that the walk promotes “a bigger sense of solidarity.”

“The problems facing the community are the divisions within the community," they said, "so I hope that is smoothed over with events like this.”

“I think this is great showing that you’re welcome (on campus) and that the campus supports" LGBTQIA+ students, said assistant professor Patrick Johnson.

“They have a safe place here,” Johnson said, pointing out that students aren’t alone, that there is safety in numbers and the university community has their backs.

The message of inclusion is critically important to students, said chancellor Ken Iwama.

“Training events like this (make) people feel that they belong and they identify with this community,” Iwama said.

Support for the LGBTQIA+ community is a never ending battle, Iwama said.

“But as you can see, we’re building our army every year,” he said.

Indiana University Northwest will continue its Pride Month celebration throughout the week with a viewing of the film “Stonewall Rising'' and a discussion regarding LGBTQIA+ legislation.

