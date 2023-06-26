Pride marchers prepare to make their way through the campus during Monday's Indiana University Northwest Pride walk.
Led by Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator for the IUN Department of Communications Patrick Johnson, pride marchers prepare to make their way through the campus during Monday's Indiana University Northwest Pride walk.
Sierra Vasquez sports a Pride flag following Monday's Indiana University Northwest Pride walk.
Led by Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator for the IUN Department of Communications Patrick Johnson, pride marchers walk down Broadway by the campus during Monday's Indiana University Northwest Pride walk.
Suzanne Green waves Pride flags following Monday's Indiana University Northwest Pride walk.
Led by Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator for the IUN Department of Communications Patrick Johnson, pride marchers walk through the campus during Monday's Indiana University Northwest Pride walk.
Amanda Smith, left, and Victoria Travis show off their face decorations following Monday's Indiana University Northwest Pride walk.
GARY — Indiana University Northwest kicked off its Pride Month celebration with its second annual Pride Walk Monday. Students, faculty, and staff grouped in front of the Anderson Library in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.
“I think this event is a good thing,” said nursing student Sierra Vasquez. “There’s a lot of hate in the world, so why not do this.”
March participants ranged from members of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as supporters, families, and allies.
Starting at the Anderson Library courtyard, the march looped through campus to the supporting honks of passing drivers, culminating in the Moraine Student Center. Participants enjoyed music and free food, including rainbow colored ice cream.
March participant Kassie Culbertson stated that the walk promotes “a bigger sense of solidarity.”
