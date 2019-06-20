GARY — Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said the city’s plan to sell and lease back its public safety building “is in jeopardy” after Jerome Prince, her likely successor, publicly called the financial arrangement “a bad deal” for taxpayers and local government.
“With this decision, Mr. Prince has placed the sale leaseback in jeopardy," she said. "He is negatively impacting the city’s ability to meet current obligations as well as his own ability to meet payroll, insurance, utility and other vendor payments required to fulfill the basic needs of citizens."
“Finally, Mr. Prince is setting the city of Gary up for financial peril which could lead to a state takeover, something that he appears to be determined to facilitate,” she added.
In a press release Thursday, Prince, the Democratic candidate for mayor, came out against the city's plan — a topic he had stayed mum on publicly since he won the primary election May 8.
Prince says he is worried the long-term loan will tie the city’s hands even further and leave taxpayers on the hook for millions more in the long run.
"Even if the deal was done right, it doesn't correct all of the issues before us," Prince said. "I can't, in good conscience, endorse this."
This month, the Gary Common Council approved the sale/leaseback of the building at 555 Polk St. to the Gary Building Corp., a nonprofit created for the sole purpose of owning and leasing facilities to city government.
Under the law, the city can sell the building to the nonprofit for as much as $40 million, depending on an appraisal, then lease it back in a 20-year rental agreement.
The lease payments would be financed through a bond issue, with an annual interest rate not to exceed 8%, Freeman-Wilson said.
Taking interest payments into account, the city eventually will have to repay nearly $70 million.
In recent months, city financial advisers admitted they struggled early on to secure investors willing to work with them due to Gary’s poor credit and reports of its reputation for shoddy fiscal management.
City advisers recently persuaded Wells Fargo to come on board to finalize a deal.
It’s unclear how investors will react to Prince’s strong stance against the plan.
Prince said he has concerns because the loan is set up so that it must be paid back with local income tax and potentially casino revenues, limiting the city's use of those dollars, Prince said.
"The way it is structured, the interest rates, I have a lot of concerns," he said.
Freeman-Wilson said the debt would be repaid with local income tax revenue, which is "more than sufficient" to cover the annual loan repayments, she said. The casino revenue is not a primary source of repayment but additional security for investors, she said.
Freeman-Wilson alleged Prince has “refused to engage in a meaningful dialogue” despite repeated attempts by herself, city council members and administrative staff to provide financial data on the city.
“His position has been a stark contrast to members of the incoming council who have availed themselves of multiple opportunities to be informed,” she said.