GARY — The city is working to create a "jewel park" in each of Gary's six districts.

Launched in 2020, the goal of the Jewel Park Program is to modernize and upgrade large parks throughout the city, making them recreation destinations. The locations selected to be jewel parks are Ironwood, Howe, Brunswick, Glen Ryan, Tolleston and Roosevelt.

Newly appointed Parks Superintendent Jazmyn Thomas gave an update on the Jewel Park Program during a Tuesday night Parks, Recreation and Culture Committee meeting. Though renovation has begun on some of the parks, Thomas said the bulk of the work will be completed this spring and summer. The city hopes to break ground at the end of March and complete work on all of the jewel parks by the end of the summer.

The Board of Public Works and Safety opened bids for the Jewel Park Program on March 1. The board received some 60 bids; Thomas said bids will be awarded later this month.

Each of the jewel parks will have a unique offering. Roosevelt will have an outdoor roller rink, Brunswick's community center will be renovated to include a youth co-working space, Howe will feature a patio, Ironwood will have a sensory playground that caters to children with disabilities and Glen Ryan will be used to host community events. There are already plans to turn the land around Tolleston into an "Opportunity Hub."

First introduced over the summer, the Tolleston Opportunity Hub is a partnership among Methodist Hospitals, the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, Crossroads YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana. The $30 million project hopes to transform the Gary branch of the Boys and Girls Club, which is located in the former Tolleston Middle School.

Current plans for the opportunity hub include a 50,000-square-foot addition that would house the YMCA and Methodist. Though nothing has been finalized, project partners have discussed a YMCA that includes a pool, track, cardio fitness center, teaching kitchen, community rooms, basketball and pickleball courts and an early learning academy. The Methodist component would include a clinic, radiology lab and pharmacy. The second phase of the project would be developing an outdoor recreation area.

Attendees at the Tuesday night meeting said park renovations are long overdue. Gary resident and local attorney Tracy Coleman said the city should be focused on improving all the parks, not just the jewel parks.

"Living in a city with all these parks looking this bad is so abnormal,” Coleman said. "We lose when there’s only six parks that our children have to go to."

Thomas explained that the Parks Department is using "tier system," to renovate the city's parks. Once the jewel parks have been addressed, parks in the second tier will be tended to. The Parks Department is also grappling with a lack of resources — a staff of six maintains the city's 55 parks.

Gary Common Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at-large asked the Parks Department to send the council a list of any needed equipment.

The Parks Department has hired a contractor to mow the Jewel Parks every 7-10 days; department staff will mow the rest of the city's parks.

One of the Parks department's major barriers is that the parks master plan is outdated — for now.

The current master plan expired in 2013; however, the city has begun the process of crafting a new one.

The Parks Department is working with the Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands, a partner of Indiana University, on the new plan. Thomas said representatives from the Eppley Institute will be visiting the city next week; a community survey should be distributed by the end of the month.

Parks committee Chair Lori Latham, D-at-large, encouraged survey participation.

“The master plan is only going to be as good as the community engagement," Latham told attendees.

To help alleviate the burden placed on the Parks Department, the new master plan may identify some underutilized parks that could be returned to nature, an idea the city has considered in the past.

As the public engagement process for the master plan moves forward, updates will be posted on the Parks Department website at gary.gov/parks and on the city's Facebook at facebook.com/ReimagineGary/.

