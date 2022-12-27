J's Breakfast Club closes current location as it prepares to move to larger space

GARY — J's Breakfast Club held a sunset celebration Saturday marking its closing at its current location as it prepares to expand to a larger space early next year.
The breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant ceased operation on Christmas Eve at 3669 Broadway in Gary.
In January, it will reopen about 10 blocks away at 2601 Broadway, a more prominent location just north of the heavily trafficked Borman Expressway. It's moving into a newly constructed building, where it will continue to serve up favorites like shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and biscuits and gravy that have made it a popular dining destination in the Steel City in recent years.
"What a journey it has been, and it's far from over," owner Joslyn Kelly said. "There have been a lot of laughs, tears and great memories made in this space, and now we are moving to our new building where we will continue the tradition of doing what we love for the people we love."
Scores of customers came in to celebrate on the final day of business. Dignitaries like state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson dined there.
"Because of your support since we started on Grant street seven years, we have been able to grow together," Kelly said. "I can't wait to cut the ribbon on what will be an amazing next chapter. We did it."
The restaurant location will have an expanded menu, weekend brunches and a meeting room. Kelly said farewell to the current spot while the DJ played Donna Summer's "Last Dance."
"We'll see you down the street in 2023," Kelly said.
