Kappa Alpha Psi alumni participate in 'Kommunity' service by donating Thanksgiving baskets

GARY — Jennifer Cease is grateful to the Kappa Alpha Psi Gary Alumni Chapter for providing her with a Thanksgiving basket containing all the necessities to cook a nutritious meal for the upcoming holiday.

"The Kappas are always giving back to the community. I patronize their events and support the things they do," said Cease, a Gary resident. "The giveaway makes Thanksgiving better because I don't have to try to scrape together money to spend on food for the holiday."

Cease was one of the nearly 100 families who received a Kappa Alpha Psi Thanksgiving basket with food items provided by Fresh County Market in Gary. Some items in the basket were a 10-pound turkey, one dozen eggs and an 8-pound bag of potatoes.

Alumni members gathered at Catholic Charities in the Pete Abel State Farm garage Saturday morning to give out Thanksgiving baskets sponsored by the Henry Bennett Foundation. Families also received a gift bag provided by Bombas socks that included socks, a T-shirt and men's briefs.

The Gary Alumni Chapter has partnered with organizations including Catholic Charities and the Catholic Youth Organization to provide families with Thanksgiving meals. This event has been an annual tradition for over 30 years, said Andre Clay.

"It's a blessing that we're able to provide families with a meal," said Clay, who's been a Kappa Alpha Psi member for 47 years. "Our objective is to do service for the community."

Linda Gunn said it's important to serve the community because people are in need whether they're employed or unemployed. It's the little things that make a big difference, she said.

"These Kappa brothers do a wonderful job of finding out who needs help and really serving as role models," said Gunn, wife of an alum. "It's always good to see Black men taking charge, and for others to see what the possibilities are."

Kappa Alpha Psi is a Black Greek fraternity that was founded on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington on Jan. 5, 1911, said Percy E. Jones. Kappa was needed when it was established because Black students didn't have social services 111 years ago, Jones said. There are now over 150,000 members worldwide.

The Gary Alumni Chapter has served the Northwest Indiana community since July 30, 1945, and currently has 125 members. Trent A. McCain said the Thanksgiving event is one of the organization's highlights of the year.

"One of the objectives of the Kappa Alpha Psi corporation is to provide service in the public interest," said McCain, deputy mayor of Gary. "It's something we feel good about every year. It's happy families getting Thanksgiving dinner and the brothers getting together to do something good for the community."

The Gary chapter is the only Kappa Alpha Psi alumni chapter in Northwest Indiana, said McCain, who's been a member since 2020. He said there's always community involvement and opportunities to work with people through the Kappa League.

The Kappa League is a mentor program for boys between grades 7 through 12. Members attend monthly meetings and participate in community service activities. James Dillon Jr., 13, said one of his favorite things about the mentor program is helping the community grow while creating awareness.

"We try to set a good example," said McCain. "One of our brothers used to say, 'Service is the price we pay for the space we occupy.'"