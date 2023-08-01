GARY — Plucking ripe tomatoes is a calming ritual for Josiah Horton.

"There's just something something about pulling them off the vine, it feels so peaceful," the 14-year-old said, adding that Faith Farms' best crop is its strawberries. "They're nothing like the ones you find at the store, they just melt in your mouth."

Filled with peach trees, cucumbers, rows of greens, chickens, ducks and even a herd of goats, Faith Farms CDC has become a peaceful oasis in Gary's Emerson neighborhood. After almost a decade, the acre-and-a-half urban farm is just getting started.

Next generation of farmers

When Curtis Whittaker started Faith Farms nine years ago, the corner of 656 Carolina St. was nothing but remnants of an abandoned building. Even today, only one home on Carolina Street is occupied, Whittaker said as he walked past the vacant Emerson High School building.

The Emerson neighborhood has experienced even more population loss than the city as a whole; between 1970 and 2010 the area lost about 70% of its residents. The city of Gary saw a population decline of 55% during this same time period.

Whittaker, who is the senior pastor for Progressive Community Church International, said the neighborhood's average household income is only $12,000.

“We’re trying to rebuild our neighborhood by eliminate blight and investing in the area economically," Whittaker said during a Monday morning tour of Faith Farms, which was organized by Purdue Extension-Lake County.

The farm works to hire local residents and makes an effort to work with African American contractors.

This summer, Horton and 49 other teens were paid $15-an-hour to work at Faith Farms. The Next Urban Ag Generation Program, or NUAG, runs for six weeks; participants learn all about farming in the city and participate in "enrichment" programming. Faith Farms Administrator and NUAG educator Freida Graves said this summer guest speakers have taught students about a wide-range of topics, including healthy cooking, fiscal responsibility and photography.

Lead by seven volunteer educators, NUAG lso features mentoring for young men and women, a program that will continue throughout the school year NUAG Program Director Tifany Jamison said. Students are currently working to create a "Smoothie Kidz" business where they craft fresh smoothies using fruits and vegetable harvested at the farm. They've sold their smoothies at a farmer's market, but Whittaker said Faith Farms would eventually like to have a year-round space where students can create recipes and learn how to run a business.

The NUAG program starts in the early spring with seven Saturday training sessions that certifies students as "Junior Urban Agriculture Master Producers." Last year the NUAG program had 25 participants, Whittaker said next summer the farm hopes to have 100, and then 200 the next year.

“Our goal is to raise a new generation of African American farmers. We have a history of farming in America that is not so pretty and so we’re trying to shift the narrative,” Whittaker said 400 years of slavery and land theft has made American's agricultural history a painful one.

In 1920, the number of Black farmers peaked at 949,889, or about 17% of all U.S. farm operators. By 2017, this number had plummeted to 48,697, or about 1.4% of all U.S. farmers, according to the USDA. This drop can be attributed to decades of racist lending practices and land theft.

An analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture loan data conducted by National Public Radio found that in 2022, Black farmers received the lowest amount of direct loans. According to the NPR analysis, 16% of Black farmers who applied for a USDA direct loan were rejected, compared to just 4% of white farmers.

“We want them (NUAG students) to understand that history, but also understand that growing food is revolutionary," Whittaker said.

In 1992, the USDA established the 1890 National Scholars Program, which awards scholarships to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities, HBCUS. Students studying agriculture, food, natural resources sciences and related fields are eligible. A number of the current NUAG students are interested in pursuing an agriculture-related career; Whittaker said Faith is working to become a "pipeline" to the 1890 National Scholars Program.

NUAG student Hannah Musa said she wants to start her own urban farm some day.

"I came here and I found a new love, for the animals and for the plants," the 17-year-old said. "I think it’s cool how you don’t have to go to the grocery store, you can just plant it in your backyard... then you know exactly where your plants are coming from and you don’t have to worry about pesticides and random chemicals."

This is Reid Hall's second official summer in the NUAG program, but he's been helping out at Faith Farms for four years. He's watched the farm steadily expand, year after year.

"Every time we grow, the farm grows," said NUAG student Reid Hall.

'Always in growth-mode'

Whittaker led the tour to a broken-down brick house, located about a block away from Faith Farms. Moving past the overgrown front yard, Whittaker took attendees to a brightly-painted garage — the Faith, Fresh, Frozen Foundation's future production facility.

Last year Faith Farms received a $425,000 grant from Feeding America to start a "flash freezing" program. Flash freezing fruits and vegetables extends produce's shelf life while maintaining key nutrients. Over the past year, Faith has been hard at work, converting the vacant garage into a freezing facility. Whittaker hopes to have the space operational by August 31.

Twenty percent of the produce frozen at the facility will be donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana; the remaining 80% will be sold to local restaurants, hospitals, school districts and even casinos.

Whittaker plans on going after more grant funding so the farm can buy a refrigerated truck and hire more employees. The farm has also made a request for $350,000 of Gary's American Rescue Act Plan funding to turn the empty house at the front of the property into Faith Farms' new headquarters.

The farm is also expanding its capacity through the use of "hydroponic grow pods." The grow pods are essentially shipping containers filled with rows of vertically-grown plants; Faith Farms received its first pod earlier this summer and hopes to have it up and running next month. Whittaker said the pod is the equivalent of about two to three acres of land.

Right now the farm donates the majority of its produce, however they also sell food through a Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, program.

In 2020, about 13% of Lake County residents were food insecure, according to a report from Feeding America. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Access Research Atlas, the majority of Gary's census tracts are considered both low income and 'low access,' meaning the nearest grocery store is more than one mile away.

“We’ve got to do something to help move people forward and we think food can be one pathway," Whittaker said.

Eventually, Faith Farms would like to expand to more of the surrounding vacant lots. The farm is in the midst of turning the corner of corner of Virginia Street and East 7th Ave. into a pollinator park. The vision for the land includes a walking path, a stage, native flowers and trees, benches and exercise equipment. The farm has the walking path partially complete, but is looking to raise $250,000 to complete the rest of the project.

Looking to the other side of the farm, where the empty Emerson High School building sits, Whittaker said he wants to turn the space into a small solar farm.

"We've got a lot going on," Whittaker said. "We’re always in planning-mode, always in growth-mode."

