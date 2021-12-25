Kwanzaa celebration set for Sunday night in Gary

GARY — A celebration marking the first night of Kwanzaa is set for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Calumet Township Multi-Purpose Center, 1900 W. 41st Ave.
The free event will feature live entertainment, including traditional African dancers and drummers. Authentic African food also will be served.
Kwanzaa is a celebration of African American culture held annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
It was created in California by Maulana Karenga based on African harvest festival traditions.
The first Kwanzaa celebration was held in 1966.