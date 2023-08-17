GARY — Kelly Carey has dedicated her life to creating a culture of caring and preventing disease among Gary pet families.

Carey’s innate passion for animals led her to establish Silverstray Social in 2019. Since its inception, the 501c3 nonprofit organization has assisted more than 700 Gary pet families.

“We’re lightening the load on Gary’s animal control and outsiders,” Carey said inside FLUID Coffee Roasters in Valparaiso. “It facilitates the return of animals to their homes, and keeps pet families together.”

Silverstray provides free rabies vaccinations, distemper vaccinations and microchips for Gary pet families at monthly clinics. People who bring their animals to clinics are eligible to receive free nail trimmings, pet food and supplies, and animal themed children’s books provided by The Gary Literacy Coalition.

The organization’s sixth clinic will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m., at First African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 2045 Massachusetts St. in Gary. Pet families who attend will have the opportunity to sign up for free spay and neutering. This clinic is for Gary residents only. (For more information, visit www.silverstray.org).

Carey’s experience working and volunteering at local animal shelters gave her inspiration when coming up with the organization’s name. Silverstray is the silver lining for pet families and their animals, said Carey’s boyfriend Jay Weinberg.

Currently, Carey only assists Gary pet families, but would eventually like to expand her outreach. She hopes to see pet families stay in Gary because Silverstray has helped introduce a foundation of compassion and roots built through the community, she said.

Gary Councilwoman At-Large, Lori Latham, said Silverstray is a great asset to the community.

“We know how important our pets are. They offer emotional support and company,” Latham said. “We appreciate organizations being able to support pet families. It helps improve our quality of life.”

Silverstray wouldn’t be successful without help from local pet stores, pet-related organizations and volunteers. Woof Life, Hungry Hound Boutique and Grooming, Pet Supplies Plus and Petco are some stores that have donated pet food for monthly clinics, Carey said.

Silverstray has partnered with organizations including Petco Love and Fi Nano to distribute distemper vaccinations and microchips to pet families at no cost. Nylabone also provides the organization with free dog bones to promote healthy chewing habits, Carey said.

Carey cherishes volunteers who’ve spent countless hours at clinics in the freezing cold or rainy days. Dr. Twila Barradas from LaPorte Animal Hospital volunteers at each clinic to give pets their rabies vaccinations. Legally, only veterinarians can inject pets with the rabies vaccine, Weinberg said.

Volunteer Ariel Ramirez provides nail trimming services to pets at every clinic. In return for his service, Carey is helping Ramirez get “Ariel’s Nail Trimming Service” up and running.

“Silverstray is helping a lot of pet owners who can’t afford vaccinations or don’t have a lot of money to begin with,” Ramirez said. “Thanks to Kelly, it helps owners and animals be protected. Otherwise these animals wouldn’t be receiving anything.”

To date, Silverstray has raised nearly $35,000 through grants and donations to provide these services to Gary pet families, however financial funding has been difficult. The next step would be to purchase a van to transport donated goods to clinics, or to transport animals who require surgery, Weinberg said.

Silverstray partnered with Deer Run Animal Hospital in Schererville on June 15 for its first mass spay day. Dr. Brenda Dines performed spay and neutering procedures to more than 30 animals.

The organization is also collaborating with the Stand Up For Pits Foundation. This foundation has agreed to sponsor all Pitbull-type surgeries at the LaPorte Animal Hospital, and Lake Station Animal Clinic.

“It makes me emotional because you see the community wanting to help,” said Weinberg, of La Porte. “What Kelly is excited about is it’s a literal path to healing for a community that hurts.”

