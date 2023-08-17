Related to this story

219 News Now 8/14/23

219 News Now 8/14/23

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Petco donates to Humane Indiana

Petco donates to Humane Indiana

Petco, the national retail chain with stores in Highland and Portage, gave $10,000 to Humane Indiana, the Highland-based nonprofit that helps …

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii wildfire: Officials say 'no regrets' about lack of sirens, 'used primarily for tsunamis'