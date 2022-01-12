Lake Sandy Jo development on back burner for now

The site's continued need for remediation was a topic of concern for some council members.

Before construction can even begin, Region Growth Capital will have to work alongside the EPA to determine if the land is developable, a process that could take anywhere from 6 to 12 months, Anderson said. Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, questioned what would happen to the project if the land is deemed unfit for development, or if the remediation costs exceed $1.6 million.

Gary Executive Director of Redevelopment AJ Bytnar said that in the many calls the city and Region Growth Capital have had with the EPA, ability to develop the land has looked "hopeful" but is ultimately "yet to be determined."

Council Vice President Tai Adkins, D-4, asked if the development would negatively impact the property value of homes in the surrounding area. Gary Zoning Administrator Eric Boria said the zoning department has not received any information suggesting the development would have "any potential negative impact, as would be the case if you put in something with a giant smokestack in the middle of it."