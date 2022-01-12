Lake Sandy Jo development on back burner for now

GARY — After years of contamination followed by remediation, plans to turn 34 acres of land in the Black Oak neighborhood into a "light industrial" facility have been put on hold.
The Gary Planning and Development Committee held a hearing Tuesday night for an ordinance that would rezone land known as Lake Sandy Jo, allowing for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) called the Gary Commerce Center.
Occupying 56 acres of land at 3615 W. 25th Ave., Lake Sandy Jo was formerly known as the M&M Landfill. After being declared a Superfund site in 1983, the site underwent almost 40 years of remediation. In December 2019 the Gary Redevelopment Commission reached a development agreement with Region Growth Capital LLC, and the developer is currently working to rezone the land from R-2 residential to a PUD. Though the land is currently zoned residential, one of the Environmental Protection Agency covenants for the site prohibits residential use, meaning the land has sat unused for decades.
After hearing a presentation from Nick Anderson, founder and president of Fern Hill Co., the capital group behind Region Growth Capital, council members decided to keep the ordinance in committee. Council President William Godwin, D-1, said he wanted to make sure the city found the best use for the location.
Last spring, the EPA removed a portion of Lake Sandy Jo from the National Priorities List. EPA leaders said it was determined that the required soil cleanup had been completed at the landfill portion of the site and that no further action "other than operation and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews" was necessary. The groundwater portion of the site and a few adjacent properties remain on the National Priorities List.
While the exact use of the land cannot be determined until the site undergoes environmental evaluation, Anderson said light industrial includes warehouses as well as distribution and production facilities.
“This is a project that we believe will have a significant impact on economic development in the City of Gary — a project that is taking a former Superfund site ... and turning it into a productive, positive use," attorney Jim Wieser, representing Fern Hill, said.
The entire project is estimated to cost between $40 and $50 million, Anderson said, and the development would be financed through debt and equity. Region Growth Capital paid the city of Gary $10,000 when the initial agreement was signed. If Region Growth Capital receives a building permit, Anderson will also have to pay $1.6 million towards the continued remediation of the site. After the remediation any remaining funds will go to the city of Gary.
The site's continued need for remediation was a topic of concern for some council members.
Before construction can even begin, Region Growth Capital will have to work alongside the EPA to determine if the land is developable, a process that could take anywhere from 6 to 12 months, Anderson said. Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, questioned what would happen to the project if the land is deemed unfit for development, or if the remediation costs exceed $1.6 million.
Gary Executive Director of Redevelopment AJ Bytnar said that in the many calls the city and Region Growth Capital have had with the EPA, ability to develop the land has looked "hopeful" but is ultimately "yet to be determined."
Council Vice President Tai Adkins, D-4, asked if the development would negatively impact the property value of homes in the surrounding area. Gary Zoning Administrator Eric Boria said the zoning department has not received any information suggesting the development would have "any potential negative impact, as would be the case if you put in something with a giant smokestack in the middle of it."
Anderson emphasized the number of good-paying jobs the development would bring, highlighting that the average annual salary is $34,000 for warehouse workers, $46,000 for machinery and maintenance operating engineers and $32,000 for people working in assembly and fabrication.
When asked whether there was any language in the development agreement ensuring the Gary Commerce Center is built using local contractors and, once completed, employs members of the Gary community, Anderson said no hiring specifications have been made. Though he anticipates there will be a local hiring requirement included later in the development process.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Godwin said he did not think the ordinance was "ready for third and final at the next council meeting," adding that there were still some unanswered questions.
"This is a complicated project," Anderson said. “To get a former EPA Superfund site back to productive use, I would not describe it as low-hanging fruit."