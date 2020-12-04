Latest Save Haven Baby Box hailed as ‘beacon of hope’

GARY — In what is seen as a real plus for mothers and families, the 52nd Safe Haven Baby Box nationally is now in operation. The Gary Fire Department’s Engine Company 5 at 4959 Pennsylvania is now the home for another in a growing number of Baby Boxes in Northwest Indiana.

During his blessing, Fire Chaplain Lt. Thaddeus Brown prayed that the heated box for holding infants serves as a “beacon of hope.”

Speaking for Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey, Chanel Cunningham, director of programs and administration for the boxes, recalled how Kelsey was conceived during a rape and how her mother was abandoned by her family.

Through these Baby Boxes, Cunningham said, the program is raising awareness of current laws and “providing anonymous options for women and other people who need to surrender their infants.”

Safe Haven Baby Boxes operate on the premise, Cunningham continued, of “no shame, no blame, and no name.”

The Gary site is the 48th Baby Box in Indiana. Others are located in Wisconsin and Ohio.

“Safe Haven Baby Boxes works hard to ensure that every parent knows all their options including a Safe Haven surrender,” Kelsey stated in a press release.