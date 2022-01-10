Leaving the trash behind: Gary hopes to build planned unit development atop former Lake Sandy Jo landfill

GARY — A former landfill and Superfund site where smoky pollution once plagued the residents of the Black Oak neighborhood may soon be developed into a type of modern business park.
Occupying 56 acres of land at 3615 W. 25th Ave., Lake Sandy Jo was formerly known as the M&M landfill. The site has undergone almost 40 years of remediation and city officials are now eyeing about 34 acres for a potential warehouse or distribution facility.
"It is really exciting to transform a former dump into a site of potential jobs,” Gary Planning and Redevelopment Director AJ Bytnar said. "There is no reason that the development that is happening in adjacent communities cannot be happening in Gary.”
Landfill legacy
In the 1960s, as the construction of Interstate 80/94 cut through Northwest Indiana, a 40-acre pit was dug to mine sand and other construction materials. Over the years, as the pit filled with groundwater, local residents began to swim in it, dubbing it Lake Sandy Jo. Then, from 1971 to 1980, Lake Sandy Jo operated as a landfill, collecting construction and demolition debris. Though there is no official documentation, it is believed industrial wastes and drums were also disposed of at the site.
The EPA estimates as much as 80% of the site's waste was located below the water table in the Calumet aquifer, a source of drinking water. After local residents reported the smell and toxins were making their throats burn and their eyes water, the EPA added the site to the National Priorities List in 1983. Once the EPA began to test the Superfund site, elevated levels of heavy metals and other contaminants were found in both the soils and the groundwater.
The EPA has been working to remediate the site ever since, adding a 2-foot clay cap over the soil, connecting nearby residents with private wells to the municipal water supply and conducting regular groundwater monitoring.
Last spring, the EPA removed a portion of Lake Sandy Jo from the National Priorities List. EPA leaders said it was determined the required soil cleanup had been completed at the landfill portion of the site, and no further action "other than operation and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews" was necessary. The groundwater portion of the site and a few adjacent properties remain on the National Priorities List.
The city has been thinking about developing the former landfill for the past five or so years, Bytnar said. In 2019 the Redevelopment Commission reached a development agreement with Region Growth Capital LLC, and the developer is currently working to rezone the land from R-2 residential to a Planned Unit Development (PUD). Though the land is currently zoned residential, one of the EPA covenants for the site prohibits residential use, meaning the land has sat unused for decades.
“The 25th Avenue corridor is in a lot of ways kind of underutilized,” Bytnar said. “There is a lot of vacant land, blighted or abandoned homes and we want to make sure we are putting that land back to productive use."
Throughout the fall, public hearings were held, and on Dec. 20 the Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation to an ordinance rezoning the land. On Jan. 3, the Gary Common Council approved a first reading of the ordinance. The Planning and Development Committee will have a hearing for the ordinance at 6 p.m. Monday, and a public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 18.
If the rezone is ultimately approved, Bytnar said the next step would be working with the EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to determine what type of development would be appropriate. Developers will have to ensure the clay cap covering the former dump is load-bearing, but if everything goes as planned, construction could start as soon as fall 2022.
Hearing neighbors 'loud and clear'
While the exact use of the land cannot be determined until the site undergoes more evaluation, Bytnar said the site's access to high-speed internet and proximity to I-80/94 makes it an ideal location for warehouses and distribution centers supporting the electronic commerce or transportation sectors. Bytnar said the goal is to build something that is "aesthetically pleasing," and will not disturb neighbors or harm the environment.
It is important that whatever lands there creates jobs, Bytnar added, as that will support nearby businesses and fuel the local economy.
“We’ve really been concentrating on redevelopment opportunities where they are going to be producing a tax base and jobs and safety because that helps everybody out," Bytnar said. "It has that positive compounding effect and could potentially be catalytic for other areas in the city."
When the EPA introduced the idea of partially deleting Sandy Jo from the National Priorities List public, residents voiced concerns that the site may still be contaminated and that development should not be rushed. Bytnar said the EPA will continue to monitor the site, and the Redevelopment Commission has been having weekly calls with IDEM and the EPA throughout the process.
"There are always going to be environmental concerns because of what it once was and the feedback [from the public] is largely making sure that never happens again," Bytnar said. "We hear that loud and clear and we want to make sure that when people drive by the new development they say it looks nice."