Leaving the trash behind: Gary hopes to build planned unit development atop former Lake Sandy Jo landfill

The EPA estimates as much as 80% of the site's waste was located below the water table in the Calumet aquifer, a source of drinking water. After local residents reported the smell and toxins were making their throats burn and their eyes water, the EPA added the site to the National Priorities List in 1983. Once the EPA began to test the Superfund site, elevated levels of heavy metals and other contaminants were found in both the soils and the groundwater.

The EPA has been working to remediate the site ever since, adding a 2-foot clay cap over the soil, connecting nearby residents with private wells to the municipal water supply and conducting regular groundwater monitoring.

Last spring, the EPA removed a portion of Lake Sandy Jo from the National Priorities List. EPA leaders said it was determined the required soil cleanup had been completed at the landfill portion of the site, and no further action "other than operation and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews" was necessary. The groundwater portion of the site and a few adjacent properties remain on the National Priorities List.