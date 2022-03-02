'Let's end this:' IDEM hosts public hearing as Gary solid waste plant seeks air permit renewal

GARY — In 2017 Maya Energy LLC received an air quality permit to operate a municipal waste facility in Gary. After almost five years with no progress on the facility, the company is looking to renew its permit despite ample opposition from local leaders and residents.

The $50 million facility — proposed for 2727 W. 35th Ave. — would take in municipal waste and construction/demolition material from contractors and waste haulers in Lake County and the Chicago area. The facility would process up to 2,400 tons — or 4.8 million pounds — of waste per day, though hazardous waste would not be allowed at the site, according to previous Times reports.

The waste would be sorted and treated, and recovered plastics, cardboard, paper, glass and metals will be transferred off site for recycling.

Usable wood and combustible municipal solid waste will be processed and transferred via truck haulers for resale as fuel or for recycling. Unusable MSW and construction and demolition materials will be transferred to a landfill for disposal, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Now that Maya Energy is trying to renew its FESOP, the fight against the recycling facility has rekindled. IDEM held a public hearing for the permit renewal Tuesday afternoon, where over a dozen community members voiced concerns.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the city has been working to become more sustainable, through involvement with various clean air programs and the city's recently approved Climate Action Plan. The recycling facility would bring enhanced truck traffic to the densely-populated Glen Park neighborhood. The increased diesel emissions from trucks would worsen Gary's already-contaminated air, Prince said.

The Steel City's air is already classified as "nonattainment," meaning it violates or contributes to nearby violations of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

"The Gary community is largely opposed to this and rightfully so; we already have a high rate of respiratory illnesses which will be impacted if this permit is allowed to advance," Prince said.

According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's virtual file cabinet, the company received a one-year construction extension on the permit in December of 2018. However, no construction occurred within the one-year window.

Speaker Dorreen Carey said because of the lack of construction, Maya Energy's original permit should have been revoked and the company should have to submit a new permit application. That sentiment was echoed by Jennifer Rudderham, who said the permit should not have been issued as a renewal because Maya Energy "has not upheld their end of the initial bargain."

While the drafted permit renewal does not contain any new equipment that would emit air pollutants, some changes that "may add or modify synthetic minor emissions limits" have been made. The original permit was for five years, while the permit renewal would be for 10.

Many residents who spoke Tuesday shared similar concerns: danger from increased truck traffic, noise pollution, bringing outside waste into the city, air quality and the potential impact on a nearby school.

The Steel City Academy charter school sits less than 100 feet from the proposed plant. Serving 450 families, the school has been operating since 2016. Students and teachers have rallied against the proposed recycling facility for years, protesting outside City Council meetings, writing letters to IDEM and even creating a podcast detailing the battle.

"Let's end this because IDEM, you have the power to do so," Steel City Executive Director and Co-Founder Katie Kirley said.

The facilities' impact on the surrounding natural environment was also a point of concern. An artesian well located off 35th Avenue and Chase Street has given neighbors fresh drinking water for generations. A group of local volunteers have partnered with the Little Calumet River Basin, the organization that manages the property around the well, to clean up the area, making the well more accessible. The Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission also plans on creating a small park around the well, a project that will start this April.

South Bend photographer and folklorist Anita Westhues has been working on a project detailing the history of the well for the past three years. Through her research, she has only been able to document 26 artesian wells in Indiana that are still officially public, another reason why the Gary well needs protection, she said.

"I don't understand how we can be restoring the area with a new park and at the same time, destroying the area with this recycling facility. It does not make sense to me," said longtime environmentalist and Whiting resident Carolyn Marsh.

Many speakers said the proposed facility was an issue of environmental justice, citing the continued industrialization and contamination of Gary, a city where 78.5% of residents are black and 30% live in poverty. Susan Thomas, legislative coordinator for Just Transition Northwest Indiana, said companies like Maya Energy choose to locate in Gary for a reason.

"If these industries are allowed in Gary, the message continues to be: You are black, you are brown, you are poor, you are a sacrifice zone. How much more can one community bear? We have reached the tipping point already," Thomas said. "I am asking you to deny this permit and allow Gary to catch its breath without these burdens and go into the future and thrive."

IDEM will accept written public comment on the permit renewal through March 7. Comments can be mailed to Mehul Sura at the IDEM Office of Air Quality, 100 North Senate Ave., MC 61-53 IGCN 1003 Indianapolis, Indiana 46204-2251 or emailed to msura@idem.IN.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.