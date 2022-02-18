Light industrial facility planned for Lake Sandy Jo moves forward

GARY — A construction sand mine, a recreational lake, a garbage dump, a superfund site and soon a light industrial facility called The Gary Commerce Center — the land known as Lake Sandy Jo has shapeshifted many times over the past six decades.

Region Growth Capital LLC is looking to build The Gary Commerce Center on about 34 acres of the Lake Sandy Jo property. However, developing a former superfund site is not exactly "low hanging fruit," Nick Anderson of Region Growth Capital said.

Anderson's development agreement has undergone intense scrutiny by the Gary City Council, with some members concerned it does not meet the original Request for Proposals released by the Gary Redevelopment Commission in 2019. After ample discussion, the council approved an ordinance rezoning the land from R-2 residential to a Planned Unit Development (PUD), during a Tuesday night meeting.

Council President Willian Godwin, D-1st, shared concerns that the rezone would be the last opportunity for the council to weigh-in on the development.

“The council has one bite at this apple; once you approve the zoning, you’ve done it,” council attorney Rinzer Williams III said.

Purchase vs. lease

Lake Sandy Jo operated as the M&M landfill from 1971 to 1980, collecting construction and demolition debris. Though there is no official documentation, it is believed industrial wastes and drums were also disposed of at the site.

The EPA estimates as much as 80% of the site's waste was located below the water table in the Calumet aquifer, a source of drinking water. After local residents reported the smell and toxins were making their throats burn and their eyes water, the EPA added the site to the National Priorities List in 1983. Once the EPA began to test the superfund site, elevated levels of heavy metals and other contaminants were found in both the soils and the groundwater.

The EPA has been working to remediate the site ever since, adding a two-foot clay cap over the soil, connecting nearby residents with private wells to the municipal water supply and conducting regular groundwater monitoring.

Under the current development agreement, Region Growth Capital has a 99-year ground lease on the land. Anderson paid the RDC $10,000 upon the closing of the contract. He has also committed $1.7 million to the remediation of the site, with any funds not used during remediation to go to the City of Gary.

Anderson said he intends to purchase the land once a structure is built. Because Lake Sandy Jo is a former superfund site, there are additional liabilities associated with owning the land which is why Region Growth is leasing the property, Gary Corporation Council Angela Lockett explained. Anderson said he does not recall if his original proposal was to lease or to purchase the land. Godwin said there is "a huge legal distinction" between purchasing and leasing property.

“I have read the documents and it is very clear that the initial proposal was to purchase and it was later amended to lease,” Williams said.

Godwin shared concerns about the number of unknowns surrounding the project. The unique history of the land is what makes the development so complex, Anderson said. Until "we roll up our sleeves and get in there and do the testing," the amount of remediation and the possibility of development is unknown, Anderson explained.

The forgotten waste buried at Lake Sandy Jo is likely a mix of many different materials, all decomposing at varying rates, meaning extra reinforcements may be necessary to ensure any potential buildings remain level as the land settles, Anderson said.

“Lake Sandy Jo is a contaminated site that has been a blight on the city of Gary for 40-plus years so this is an opportunity to take that site and make it viable and make it productive," said Jim Weiser, the attorney representing Region Growth Capital. "But there is a lot of environmental work that has to be completed first."

Complicated assemblage

Located at 3615 W. 25th Ave., the Lake Sandy Jo land is surrounded by a sea of scattered residential parcels. The Gary Commerce Center would develop 14 parcels, however, the original RFP included an additional 124.

Anderson said he chose to separate Lake Sandy Jo from the other 124 scattered parcels because "they are two totally separate processes." He said developing the scattered parcels would require working closely with local residents and purchasing additional privately owned land to create a comprehensive assemblage.

“Lake Sandy Jo is an immediately actionable economic parcel for the city,” Anderson said. “The other parcels may be developed someday sure, maybe. But it is a much larger process.”

Lockett said Region Growth Capital has 48 months to develop the 124 scattered parcels. If it is not developed, the city can buy back the land for $355,000.

Councilman Ronald Brewer said the development would be an opportunity to bring tax dollars and jobs to the city. The rezone ultimately passed with a vote of 5-2.

"No one is rushing to take on superfund sites in our city to develop,” Brewer said. "All we see is continued blight. I believe that there is an opportunity to really do something here.”

