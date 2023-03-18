Longest serving Gary division chief celebrates end of tour Gary Fire Battalion Chief James Adamson holds a radio as Division Chief Calvin Bankhead listens to Chief Sean O'Donnell announce his end of to…

GARY — Ask any of Calvin Bankhead's fellow firefighters and emergency medical technicians what they admire most about him, and many will give you a similar answer.

"He's a people person," Battalion Chief James Adamson said. "He always looks out for everybody."

Battalion Chief Tim Haines said Bankhead, a Gary fire division chief, has had a positive influence on the community and culture of the department throughout Bankhead's 45 years on staff.

"He's one of the guys who always promotes the brotherhood," Haines said. "He's been a great inspiration to us."

Many of Bankhead's colleagues echoed these statements at a celebration during his last working shift Saturday at Station 2. Bankhead, 69, is the longest-serving member of the Gary Fire Department.

He began his career in 1977, when his father saw that the department was hiring and encouraged him to join. Bankhead was working for U.S. Steel and had just established an environmental management company. He decided he'd try it out anyway.

"I had no idea I'd be here 45 years later," Bankhead said.

He spent his first 10 years working out of the Station 1 headquarters, then bounced around to each of Gary's nine other active stations. Retired Capt. Kenneth Harmon said Bankhead was one of his rookies and used to joke around, pulling "sneaky stuff" early in his career.

"He was nickel slick, but we made a quarter out of him," Harmon said, laughing.

Bankhead worked his way up to battalion chief, which lasted 10 years. He was appointed division chief in the spring.

Larry Tillman, president of Gary Firefighters Union 359, said he admires Bankhead's leadership style and believes he truly cares about each individual and the dynamics among firefighters.

"Bankhead doesn't have to tell you what to do," Tillman said. "His leadership style makes you want to follow him."

Bankhead listened over his radio as Chief Sean O'Donnell gave him his end-of-tour call. He took the opportunity to make a speech over the radio. He praised his colleagues for their hard work and said the camaraderie within the department is what he'll miss the most.

His friends and colleagues smiled and clapped as Bankhead offered his final words.

"The only thing I wish," Bankhead said, his voice thick with emotion, "is that everybody take care of each other the way I tried to take care of you."

