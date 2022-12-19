Longtime Gary educator announces bid for common council

GARY — Mark Spencer, a longtime educator and director of the West Side Theater Guild, is ready for his next role: Gary Common Council member.

Spencer serves as the fine-arts director for the Gary Community School Corp. and has worked in the district for more than a decade. He announced his bid last week for an at-large council seat.

At 52, Spencer said he plans on retiring in the next 10 years but wants to continue serving his hometown.

“I don’t want to lose that connection to the community,” he said.

In 2019, after state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, announced his bid for Indiana governor, Spencer considered a run for the Democratic nomination in House District 3. At the time, incumbent Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, planned on running for Melton’s seat in the state Senate. However, when Melton dropped out of the gubernatorial race, Hatcher filed for reelection and Spencer opted not to run.

Spencer said he is an active member of the Gary community and has dedicated his career to working with youths.

He helped found the West Side Theater Guild 26 years ago. The organization puts on six or seven performances a year that involve students and community members.

If elected, Spencer said, his priority would be increasing citizen involvement in local government. He would like to see the council host specific nights where different youth groups are invited to attend a meeting.

“The youth are our future. The sooner they are made aware of the value and the process of government, the sooner they can realize their votes and their voices really have a place,” Spencer explained.

The current at-large council members are Ronald Brewer, Darren Washington and Clorius Lay. However, Lay was elected this fall to the Lake County Council and will leave the Gary Common Council at the end of the year.

“I think (the current common council members) have done well with the resources they have had, I simply want to be a part of that process to make a contribution,” Spencer said. “I’m not a politician by design, I just want to do what I can while I can.”

