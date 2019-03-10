Two men said they were ambushed by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle Sunday night.
Gary Police officers responded to a call for a gunshot victim at 6:08 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Virginia Street.
Officers arrived and found a 23-year-old Gary man. He told police that he and a friend were sitting in a vehicle when an unknown male approached on foot and began shooting. The 23-year-old fled on foot to get help while a 39-year-old Gary man suffered a single gunshot wound to the back.
While officers were on the scene, they received a call of a gunshot wound victim who had just arrived at Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus emergency room. Officers arrived at the hospital and met with the 39-year-old. He said after his friend left to find help, he drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
Officers from the Gary Police Department and CSI processed the crime scene.
The 23-year-old was not injured.
Sgt. Michael Barnes is investigating the shooting. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.