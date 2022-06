Man arrested after leading police on go-kart chase

GARY — A Gary man has been arrested after leading police on an early morning go-kart chase Tuesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department saw 37-year-old Raymond J. Sons lying in the middle of the southbound lane of Grant Street Between Ridge Road and 37th Avenue. The officer approached Sons and saw that he had rolled his go-kart and was now trying right-side it.

The officer parked his car and activated his emergency lights to block southbound traffic.

As the officer exited his squad car, Sons drove off in the go-kart. According to the sheriff's department, Sons drove "at a high rate of speed," traveling eastbound on 37th Ave.

At 39th Ave, the go-kart motor stopped and Sons tried to restart it. The officer told Sons to exit the go-kart and lie on the ground, warning him that he would be tased if he did not comply.

Sons continued to try to restart the go-kart. The officer then stunned him with a Taser and arrested him.