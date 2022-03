Man charged with murdering neighbor

GARY — A Region man has been charged with murder after security footage showed him entering his neighbors' apartment days before she was found dead.

A Gary police officer was dispatched to the apartment complex at 100 W. 11th Ave. to investigate a death on March 17. According to court records, Mary Ann Krill, 92, was found by an apartment maintenance man after he responded to a service call saying Krill had not been seen or heard from since March 14 at 9:30 p.m. Court documents state that a friend of Krill's said she kept large sums of money in a pouch attached to her walker and inside the drawers of her bedroom. Authorities said they did not find the money when searching Krill's apartment.

The Lake County coroner's office ruled Krill's death a homicide and determined the cause of death was strangulation. According to court documents, apartment security cameras showed John Cushionberry Collins Sr., who lives in the unit immediately next to Krill's, knocking on Krill's door before pushing it open and entering her apartment on March 14. The footage showed Collins, 65, leave the apartment a short time later holding a large white bag and keys.

Court documents said Collins used the keys to lock Krill's door before returning to his own apartment. After Collins was taken into custody, he allegedly told police he entered Krill's apartment on March 14 to reprogram her remote and take out her garbage. Collins said he had seen Krill downstairs and that she had given him her key, which he used to enter her apartment.

"Collins referred to Krill as a 'pest' and stated that she would always ask him to do things for her such as go to the store and reprogram her remotes," court documents stated.

After authorities told Collins they had a video of him entering Krill's apartment without using a key, he said "he might have absentmindedly knocked on the door," but continued to say he used her keys to enter the apartment, according to the court documents.

Collins is in custody and has been charged with murder and burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.

