Man dies after train incident along Region tracks

GARY — A 31-year-old man died Friday after an incident involving a train in Gary's Miller section, officials said.
Nicholas Cruz-Lopez, of Gary, died after police were called about 4 p.m. to the CSX railroad tracks at Lake Street and Miller Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police records.
Cruz-Lopez died at the scene from multiple blunt force traumas, a coroner's release said.
