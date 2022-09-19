 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after train incident along Region tracks

GARY — A 31-year-old man died Friday after an incident involving a train in Gary's Miller section, officials said.

Nicholas Cruz-Lopez, of Gary, died after police were called about 4 p.m. to the CSX railroad tracks at Lake Street and Miller Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police records.

Cruz-Lopez died at the scene from multiple blunt force traumas, a coroner's release said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

