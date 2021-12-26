 Skip to main content
Man found dead after fire at abandoned home, officials say
Man found dead after fire at abandoned home, officials say

This Times file photo shows Gary firefighters at work. 

GARY — A man was found dead after a Christmas Day fire at an abandoned home, officials said.

Gary police were dispatched to the property about 5 p.m. to assist the Gary Fire Department at a home in the 4900 block of Kentucky Street, police records showed.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit also responded, but there were no immediate signs of foul play, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The man was listed as a John Doe in a news release from the Lake County coroner's office.

It appeared the man had been squatting in the unoccupied home, police said.

The Indiana state fire marshal's office also was assisting in the death investigation, according to a coroner's release.

