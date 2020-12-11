Man shoots 15-year-old boy after breaking into home, threatening family, police say

When the daughter and mother yelled at Fortunato to leave, he replied to the 13-year-old girl, “I’ll shoot you, (expletive),” while pointing the weapon at her, court reports said. Then the 15-year-old boy asked the man if he was going to shoot him.

Fortunato fired his gun, hitting the boy in his thigh, police said. The teen ran out of the mobile home and Fortunato chased after, but the man fell down and the magazine of his handgun fell out. Before he realized the magazine had fallen out, he allegedly attempted to shoot the woman as well, according to court documents.

Fortunato ran toward Calhoun Street and the woman retrieved the magazine from the ground to give to police. A neighbor came to the family’s aid and put a tourniquet on the teen boy’s injured leg to stop the bleeding until medics arrived.

The woman told police that Fortunato had an ankle monitor that was issued in connection to a battery charge in which she was the victim. She said Fortunato had tried to kill her in January, resulting in his arrest. However, she said after he was released from jail he continued to bother her, causing her to have to leave her job, court records said.