 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shoots 15-year-old boy after breaking into home, threatening family, police say
alert urgent

Man shoots 15-year-old boy after breaking into home, threatening family, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police tracked down a man hiding in the woods after he allegedly broke into a mobile home and shot a 15-year-old boy, court records said.

Police said the man also threatened to shoot the teen’s younger sister and attempted to shoot his mother, but was thwarted when his gun magazine fell out.

Steven L. Fortunato, 40, of Whiting, faces charges of aggravated battery, two counts of stalking, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of pointing a firearm, residential entry and domestic battery, according to Lake Superior Court records.

At 9:15 a.m. Thursday police were called to investigate a shooting in the 5800 block of West 36th Avenue in Gary. A 15-year-old was reportedly shot in a mobile home at the location and was being prepared by emergency medical technicians to be transported in an ambulance.

The teen, who had a gunshot wound in his thigh, told police he was inside his home with his mother and younger sister when Fortunato forced his way inside their mobile home, court documents said.

Fortunato had formerly been in a relationship with the teen’s mother, and the man allegedly started an altercation with the woman upon entering the residence.

The boy came to his mother’s defense and tried to force Fortunato out of their residence. The man then ran to the back bedroom and emerged with a gun, allegedly pointing it at the mother, her 15-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter.

When the daughter and mother yelled at Fortunato to leave, he replied to the 13-year-old girl, “I’ll shoot you, (expletive),” while pointing the weapon at her, court reports said. Then the 15-year-old boy asked the man if he was going to shoot him.

Fortunato fired his gun, hitting the boy in his thigh, police said. The teen ran out of the mobile home and Fortunato chased after, but the man fell down and the magazine of his handgun fell out. Before he realized the magazine had fallen out, he allegedly attempted to shoot the woman as well, according to court documents.

Fortunato ran toward Calhoun Street and the woman retrieved the magazine from the ground to give to police. A neighbor came to the family’s aid and put a tourniquet on the teen boy’s injured leg to stop the bleeding until medics arrived.

The woman told police that Fortunato had an ankle monitor that was issued in connection to a battery charge in which she was the victim. She said Fortunato had tried to kill her in January, resulting in his arrest. However, she said after he was released from jail he continued to bother her, causing her to have to leave her job, court records said.

Lake County court records show that in February, Fortunato was jailed for charges of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, criminal confinement with bodily injury, criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm into a building, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, pointing a firearm at another and interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released from jail on bond with the condition he was placed on GPS monitoring.

Fortunato was found hiding in a nearby wooded area on Thursday and was arrested, police reported. He is being held at Lake County Jail without bail and his first court hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Steven L. Fortunato

Steven L. Fortunato

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts