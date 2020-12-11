Man shoots 15-year-old boy after breaking into home, threatening family, police say

GARY — Police tracked down a man hiding in the woods after he allegedly broke into a mobile home and shot a 15-year-old boy, court records said.
Police said the man also threatened to shoot the teen’s younger sister and attempted to shoot his mother, but was thwarted when his gun magazine fell out.
Steven L. Fortunato, 40, of Whiting, faces charges of aggravated battery, two counts of stalking, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of pointing a firearm, residential entry and domestic battery, according to Lake Superior Court records.
At 9:15 a.m. Thursday police were called to investigate a shooting in the 5800 block of West 36th Avenue in Gary. A 15-year-old was reportedly shot in a mobile home at the location and was being prepared by emergency medical technicians to be transported in an ambulance.
The teen, who had a gunshot wound in his thigh, told police he was inside his home with his mother and younger sister when Fortunato forced his way inside their mobile home, court documents said.
Fortunato had formerly been in a relationship with the teen’s mother, and the man allegedly started an altercation with the woman upon entering the residence.
The boy came to his mother’s defense and tried to force Fortunato out of their residence. The man then ran to the back bedroom and emerged with a gun, allegedly pointing it at the mother, her 15-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter.
When the daughter and mother yelled at Fortunato to leave, he replied to the 13-year-old girl, “I’ll shoot you, (expletive),” while pointing the weapon at her, court reports said. Then the 15-year-old boy asked the man if he was going to shoot him.
Fortunato fired his gun, hitting the boy in his thigh, police said. The teen ran out of the mobile home and Fortunato chased after, but the man fell down and the magazine of his handgun fell out. Before he realized the magazine had fallen out, he allegedly attempted to shoot the woman as well, according to court documents.
Fortunato ran toward Calhoun Street and the woman retrieved the magazine from the ground to give to police. A neighbor came to the family’s aid and put a tourniquet on the teen boy’s injured leg to stop the bleeding until medics arrived.
The woman told police that Fortunato had an ankle monitor that was issued in connection to a battery charge in which she was the victim. She said Fortunato had tried to kill her in January, resulting in his arrest. However, she said after he was released from jail he continued to bother her, causing her to have to leave her job, court records said.
Lake County court records show that in February, Fortunato was jailed for charges of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, criminal confinement with bodily injury, criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm into a building, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, pointing a firearm at another and interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released from jail on bond with the condition he was placed on GPS monitoring.
Fortunato was found hiding in a nearby wooded area on Thursday and was arrested, police reported. He is being held at Lake County Jail without bail and his first court hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Alexander Marshall
Allen Howard
Andrzej Tylka
Aniya Harris
Ariyan Nickles
Ashton Trice
Austin James Sanders
Bruce Mickael Leipart
Christian Green
Daniel Galloway
Daniel James Boyer
Darian Cooper
David Jagla
David Michael Clark
Deandre Jackson
Deandre Mosely
Deauntre Lester
Delta Wilder
Deshawn Thompson
Devonte Green
Efrain Rodriguez
Eric Colley
Eva Smith
Francisco Jesus Tequimila
Gary Powell
Gilbert Montoya
Gregory Gordon Ward
Jeffrey Toth
Jennifer Kunz
Jeremy Hampton
Jermille Bilal
Jose Valdez
Joseph Trembinski
Joshua Mackey
Juan Gutierrez
Kalad Jamal Makhlouf
Kalon Brandon
Kayla Davis
Kyum Gillis
Luay Atieh
Mark Coleman
Marlin Bullard
Mathew Lukasik
Meagan Anne Boersma
Michael Flores
Michael Valadez
Miguel Rodriguez
Molly Perez
Richard Braun
Rodney Steven Perry Jr.
Scott Donald Hansen
Tashonda Sashington
Teresa Blue
Terrence Barnes
Thapelo Khoabane
Theodore Jackson
Toraus Eason
Vincent Burns
Zsa Zsa Banks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!