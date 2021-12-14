Man wanted in 2020 robbery arrested after running from traffic stop, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man wanted since April 2020 on charges he participated in an armed robbery at a beachfront park was arrested late Saturday after attempting to run from police during a traffic stop, court records state.

Frankey M. White, 29, was a backseat passenger in a vehicle stopped about 10:30 p.m. near 21st Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary for speeding, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

An officer noticed White appeared to be reaching under a seat and repeatedly told him to keep his hands where the officer could see them, documents state.

While the officer was patting down the driver, White opened the back door and took off running, records state.

The officer gave chase and tackled White, who was wearing a coat that had a magazine located with .40-caliber ammunition in its pocket, documents allege.

Police searched the vehicle and found a .40-caliber handgun and extended magazine filled with live ammunition under the seat where White had been reaching, records state. The gun had been reported stolen in Indianapolis.