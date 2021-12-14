 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wanted in 2020 robbery arrested after running from traffic stop, police say
alert urgent

Man wanted in 2020 robbery arrested after running from traffic stop, police say

Frankey M. White

Frankey M. White

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Gary man wanted since April 2020 on charges he participated in an armed robbery at a beachfront park was arrested late Saturday after attempting to run from police during a traffic stop, court records state.

Frankey M. White, 29, was a backseat passenger in a vehicle stopped about 10:30 p.m. near 21st Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary for speeding, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

An officer noticed White appeared to be reaching under a seat and repeatedly told him to keep his hands where the officer could see them, documents state.

While the officer was patting down the driver, White opened the back door and took off running, records state.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The officer gave chase and tackled White, who was wearing a coat that had a magazine located with .40-caliber ammunition in its pocket, documents allege.

Police searched the vehicle and found a .40-caliber handgun and extended magazine filled with live ammunition under the seat where White had been reaching, records state. The gun had been reported stolen in Indianapolis.

White had been wanted on charges he and two co-defendants pistol-whipped and robbed two people April 7, 2020, at Marquette Park beach in Gary.

White had not yet made initial appearances in either of his two cases, online court records showed.

He's facing a felony charge of carrying a handgun without a license and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement in his newer case and battery and firearms charges in his older case.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts