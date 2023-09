GARY — More than one month after his death, the family of Matthew Potocki is encouraging anyone who saw him the day he disappeared to come forward.

Potocki's family and friends handed out flyers near the corner of Cline Avenue and Blaine Street in Gary, where Potocki was last seen on video surveillance July 28, his family said. The street has numerous construction and trucking businesses and the family is hoping one of the employees passing by might have seen him.

"This was the last place Matt was seen getting out of his car," his mother Donna Higuet said. "Then a week later, I'm getting a call that they found him."

The body of Potocki, 32, of Hebron, was pulled from a body of water on the morning of Aug. 4 in a marsh area near East 163rd and Cline avenues in Gary. He was found by an individual spraying the area for weeds, Higuet said. The family posted signs around the area and displayed a large banner on the corner of Blaine Street that reads, "Justice for Matt Potocki."

One week before he was found, Higuet said he called her around 3:15 p.m. that afternoon and told her he was being kidnapped in the area of Cline Avenue and Fifth Avenue. She was terrified, she said, and called police. She then phoned his friend Jason Rodriguez and asked him if he had heard from Potocki that day. Rodriguez, who said was working nearby, hadn't heard from his friend, so he drove over to the area. He found Potocki's car abandoned near the area with his license and the keys inside.

"I was driving back and forth down Fifth Avenue for like 20 minutes looking for him," Rodriguez said.

Thirty minutes after Potocki called Higuet, he called 911. County police were dispatched to the area, Higuet said, but did not discover anything suspicious. He placed a one minute phone call to a friend ten minutes after calling 911. After that call, he wasn't heard from again. Higuet filed a missing person's report the following Wednesday. Potocki battled with substance use and was intoxicated at the time of the calls.

"Even when he relapsed, we always kept in touch," Higuet said.

The Lake County coroner's office said Potocki's death was caused by toxic effects of cocaine and alcohol. The manner is undetermined.

His 24-year-old sister, Tara, said she remembers him as someone who had a true zest for life and "always lived life on the edge."

"He loved gambling, motorcycles, anything that would get your blood pumping," Tara said. "And he was big on family and loyalty."

Rodriguez said he had known Potocki for approximately 20 years and felt like an older brother to him.

"That guy lived for every moment," Rodriguez said. "He had this effervescent glow that would blind you, man. He had such big ambitions. He would dive head first into anything."

Potocki's family and friends hope to receive more information from authorities in the coming weeks. Tara Potocki said the family will keep pushing forward until they figure out what happened to Matt.

"We will fight like hell for justice for my brother," she said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Gary Runde with the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force at grunde@isp.in.gov.

