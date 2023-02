Mayor Jerome Prince partners with pastor to give away 40 Ring cameras to Gary residents

Ring camera giveaway Mayor Jerome Prince (behind table) announces Thursday that his office has partnered with Flourish Church of Gary to donate 40 Ring cameras to …

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince's administration has partnered with Flourish Church of Gary to donate 40 Ring cameras to residents.

The cameras are part of Operation Safe Zone, a program designed to increase residents' safety by streaming live footage of areas in the city to the Gary Police Department.

"We've done everything we can think of up to this point and continue to explore new opportunities to not only enhance public safety for police and fire, but also bring additional resources to citizens of Gary," Prince said Thursday in announcing the initiative.

About 740 Ring cameras have been registered with the city, Prince said. Two-hundred and forty of the cameras are used by businesses.

Prince stood with Pastor Dexter Harris of Flourish Church; Joy Holliday, executive director of Gary's Office of Violence Prevention; and Gary police Cpl. Larry McKinley as he announced the donation.

The administration announced Operation Safe Zone in June as a partnership with Fusus, a Georgia-based company. It will livestream the footage to police, which Prince said will make the emergency response time faster.

"This is a small token from our church to the city of Gary to show our love and appreciation for our neighbors," Harris said. "We will continue to make sure Gary thrives and that it's safe."

By the time the news conference began, Prince said, 40 residents had lined up outside to receive the cameras.

"Public safety is our first and foremost priority," Prince said. "We believe that you, the residents of Gary, have one simple ask, and that is to live in a safe community."

Residents and businesses are asked to register with Operation Safe Zone by going to connectgary.org.

