Mayor's lawsuit seeking to overturn community benefits law 'outrageous' and 'frivolous,' committee says

Melton told The Times the committee worked for about a year with the previous administration and former Gary Common Council members to craft an ordinance that doesn't undercut Gary's prime real estate and gives the city a greater return on investment.

Melton said the ordinance was well-intended and remains good policy, triggered when a major project developer seeks any in-kind city benefit, such as a tax break.

An amended version of the 2019 ordinance was passed by the Gary Common Council earlier this year, but then vetoed by Prince. And then the council let the original ordinance stand, so Prince’s administration sued, seeking to invalidate it.

The CBA law creates a compliance officer and two oversight committees, including an enforcement committee led by the city’s corporation counsel. It also creates a Peoples Advisory Council made up of 9 community members and two residents of an impact area.

The suit claims the council — the legislative body of a city — may not elect or appoint a person to any office or employment, except as provided by statute.