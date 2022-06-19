Media camp prepares students for radio and television careers

GARY — The WGVE Media Day Camp at the Gary Area Career Center this summer will prepare middle school students for careers in media.

WGVE Radio and Television Station Broadcast Director Jeffrey G. Smith created the summer camp with the theme "Let's Communicate." It's meant to highlight the radio and television program at the Gary Community School Corp.'s Gary Area Career Center at 1800 E 35th Ave.

“We see this as a recruitment strategy in order to grow the media offerings and programming at the Career Center," said Smith, who is also the host of "Wake Up GI" and "That Afternoon Podcast" at 88.7 FM. "What we're trying to do is get young people to learn about different ways of entering media. A lot of them want to be influencers and use social media. We're trying to give them an access point to learn media, to experience radio and experience television broadcasting. Hopefully, that will pique their interests into enrolling in the full-time program at the Career Center."

The program for 7th and 8th graders is sponsored by A.N.D. TV and The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc. Students create their own game shows, commercials, podcasts, radio announcements and television pilots.

"It doesn't hurt to try it out," Smith said. "One thing I say on my show as we look at the marketplace is things are getting a little skill-oriented. If you have the opportunity to take advantage of these programs, it doesn't hurt. It costs you nothing. It's free. In addition to radio, television and broadcasting programs, there's aviation, there's cosmetology, there's auto mechanics, there's business entrepreneurship. So we want to encourage kids to hedge their bets on their future and take advantage of these opportunities. If a two- or four-year program is in your future, you can move on to that. But you can leave the Gary Area Career Center with certifications. You can get your cosmetology license. You can get your barber's license."

Participants at the summer camp learn how to create public service announcements for radio, produce 10-minute podcasts, make 30-minute television broadcasts and interview subjects and report local news.

"We have state-of-the-art equipment where you can go in industry-ready," Smith said. "In this limited amount of time, we're going to give them opportunities to create these projects from start to finish. They'll get to produce them and show them at the end of the class. We're trying to get people to really see the opportunity at the Gary Area Career Center."

They also are taught how to make 30-, 45- and 60-second commercial spots and will get a chance to participate in TEDx Gary- TED-Ed Student Talks. When school resumes, the students will take field trips to WBEZ in Chicago.

The first session is underway and runs from 8 a.m. to noon through June 25, and the second session runs from 8 a.m. to noon from July 6 through 15.

For more information or to register, email smith1@garycsc.k12.in.us or call 219-516-3927.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.