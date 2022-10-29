Meet the Department of Transportation's newest employee, Casimir the cat

Casimir the Cat Casimir, above, is named after the Casimir Pulaski Highway, or Interstate 65, where he was rescued Oct. 17.

GARY — At first, he was, quite literally, a scaredy cat.

The cat sat alone on the barrier separating both sides of the roadway. Cars zoomed past the tiny kitty as he waited on the busy roadway.

Hoosier Helper Scott Brown approached the frightened feline, along with Indiana State Trooper Russell Hayes, according to Indiana State Police. When Brown scooped the cat up, however, he melted into Brown's arms. The cat was taken off the roadway and into warmer surroundings at his new temporary home.

Casimir, a 5-month-old cat, was rescued Oct. 17 from Interstate 65 near 61st Avenue in Merrillville and was subsequently brought to the Indiana Department of Transportation's Borman Expressway Traffic Management Center in Gary. He has been living there since.

Hard at work Casimir observes traffic patterns from the lap of a coworker, above.

Karen Douthett, an engineer at INDOT and self-proclaimed cat person, said Casimir lives in the "radio room" of the traffic management center, as it is supervised from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. She said he sleeps alone at night and is overflowing with energy when staff arrives the following morning.

"He has been great here," Douthett said. "He just wants to be social and play. He has no issue being picked up or moved around."

Casimir, who is named after the Casimir Pulaski Memorial Highway, suffered burns to his tail, face and paw pads. Douthett said a veterinarian who examined Casimir's injuries believes he may have been in the hood of a car when he suffered the burns. Part of his tail will need to be amputated, Douthett said.

Douthett created a GoFundMe on Oct. 21 to help support Casimir's upcoming surgery Nov. 1. Within 24 hours, she raised more than the $500 needed to pay for his surgery.

The remainder of the funds will be saved for future vet bills, cat supplies and any other Casimir-related expenses, Douthett said.

Cuddle buddy Casimir enjoys snuggles with an INDOT employee, left, and takes a snooze on the job, right.

After surgery, Casimir will recover between Douthett's house and another INDOT worker's house. He'll resume his residency at the Borman Expressway Traffic Management Center once he heals, Douthett said. She doesn't know if he'll be put up for adoption or placed in an alternate home any time soon.

"We're hoping to keep him here as long as he's allowed to be here," Douthett said. "As long as he's a good boy."

Anyone interested in donating to help Casimir can do so at gofundme.com, under the "Casimir the Cat" fundraiser. Follow his journey on Facebook.