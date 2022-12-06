Methodist Hospital joins Gary's Safe Zone

GARY — Methodist Hospital-Northlake has joined Operation Safe Zone, a security-camera monitoring network the city launched last spring.

Operation Safe Zone is a partnership between the Gary Police Department and Fusus, a Georgia-based company that helps law enforcement agencies access security camera livestreams.

Buildings can register their cameras with Fusus, allowing Gary police to access a livestream of the cameras, making emergency-response times faster.

Those who choose to register will receive a blue light and signage that can be displayed outside, showing that the area is a "Safe Zone."

The Safe Zone feed is constant, and officers across the city can log in to the livestream. Footage is held for two to 30 days, but officers can choose to save specific clips that are relevant to an investigation.

The U.S. Steel Yard stadium was one of the first locations to join the Safe Zone network. Twenty-eight entities, including multiple churches and day cares, are participating in the program.

Households that have security cameras can register as well. While police will not be able to access the residential footage live, registering makes it easier to share footage with law enforcement for investigative purposes.

Of the 566 cameras in Gary that have been registered with Operation Safe Zone, 239 are "integrated," meaning police can access a livestream of the footage.

Joy Holiday, executive director of the city's Office of Violence Prevention, has said the price of the program varies, depending on the square footage of the space and the needed number of cameras. For some businesses the only costs will be the light and the signage, which are about $400.

The city held a welcome ceremony Dec. 1 for Methodist Hospital. Fusus was started in 2019 and has partnerships with several municipalities, including Atlanta and Minneapolis.

Residents and businesses can register cameras at connectgary.org.