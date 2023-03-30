The hospital was created to serve the fledgling city of Gary, not even 20-years-old yet. Methodist Hospitals has steadily grown over the past 100 years, opening a Southlake Campus in Merrillville, adding smaller immediate care locations throughout Northwest Indiana and expanding services.
As Methodist enters its second century, President and CEO Matt Doyle said one aspect of the hospital will stay constant.
"We will remain in the city of Gary for the next 100 years," Doyle told attendees during a Wednesday morning news conference.
U.S. Steel Corporation-Gary Works honored Methodist's 100 years of service with a $100,000 donation, presented during the news conference. The gift is the largest single corporate donation Methodist Hospitals Foundation has ever received, according to a news release announcing the donation.
The partnership between U.S. Steel and Methodist began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the hospital was in desperate need of Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE. Doyle said U.S. Steel was able to donate masks, gloves and respirators and has continued to provide the hospital with financial support.
"It is critically important that organizations that are major local employers and economic agents continue to support each other and work together for the welfare of the people," Doyle said.
The $100,000 will go towards Methodist's newly-launched Vision Fund, a fundraising initiative focused on addressing the social determinants of health. According to the 2023 County Health Rankings, Lake County is considered one of the least healthy counties in Indiana based on health factors. Health factors are measured by things like rates of smoking, obesity, access to exercise, excessive drinking, access to health care, income inequality and environmental pollution.
According to Methodist Hospitals' 2023-2025 Community Health Needs Assessment, a community survey found the three most important social/environmental problems impacting residents in the Methodist service area were poverty, neighborhood safety/violence and transportation problems.
Methodist has started a number of new programs aimed at addressing the social factors impacting patient health. The hospital partnered with Faith Farms and Orchard to launch the "FAITH Food Is Medicine" program which gives participants a 'prescription' of nutritious, locally-grown foods.
The Vision Fund is part of Methodist's centennial fundraising efforts. The hospital is hosting a '100th Year Anniversary Celebration' at the Hard Rock Casino on June 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at methodisthospitals.org, proceeds will go towards the Vision Fund.
"U.S. Steel's contribution of $100,000 to Methodist is in recognition of how important this hospital is to our community," Dan Killeen, vice president of Gary Works, said in the news release. "The donation serves as a launch pad to help Methodist continue to deliver compassionate care for patients in need for generations to come."
PHOTOS: Methodist Hospitals marks 100 years with donation from U.S. Steel
Dan Killeen, left, Vice President of U.S. Steel-Gary Works, and Matt Doyle, President and CEO of Methodist Hospitals, chat Wednesday before the announcement of a $100,000 gift from U.S. Steel to the Methodist Hospitals Foundation.