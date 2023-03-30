Earlier this year, Methodist started the Sexual Trauma Awareness and Recovery, STAR, Center. The center provides private forensic services and treatments to survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

The Vision Fund is part of Methodist's centennial fundraising efforts. The hospital is hosting a '100th Year Anniversary Celebration' at the Hard Rock Casino on June 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at methodisthospitals.org, proceeds will go towards the Vision Fund.

"U.S. Steel's contribution of $100,000 to Methodist is in recognition of how important this hospital is to our community," Dan Killeen, vice president of Gary Works, said in the news release. "The donation serves as a launch pad to help Methodist continue to deliver compassionate care for patients in need for generations to come."