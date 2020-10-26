Midco II contaminated site cleanup near Gary airport is complete, EPA says

The Gary/Chicago International Airport has long had plans to reuse the site for possible expansion.

Dan Vicari, consultant for the airport, said the announcement is "definitely something for (the airport) to celebrate."

He said the land could be potentially use for parking, to realign Airport Road to make way for an expansion or other changes to the airport's crosswind runaway.

He said the EPA has agreed to permit the airport's land use there, so long as they don't disrupt the clay land cap. Vicari said the airport received little pushback from the EPA, which is a good news because restrictive environmental covenants can oftentimes write off a piece of property as unusable forever. Of course, he added that any future land use would require EPA approval.

Groundwater treatment and monitoring will continue at the site until the agency confirms that it meets drinking water standards, the EPA said.

When groundwater at Midco II meets the federal standard, EPA will be able to delete the site from the NPL.

"Sites are deleted when no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment. Years, and sometimes decades, of complex investigation and cleanup go into deleting sites from the NPL," the EPA said.