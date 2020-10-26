Midco II contaminated site cleanup near Gary airport is complete, EPA says

GARY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has competed cleanup of the Midco II Superfund Site near the Gary/Chicago International Airport, making way for the airport’s potential reuse of the site.
The site, 5900 Industrial Highway, was added to federal agency's Superfund’ National Priorities List in 1986 to address contamination stemming from a 1977 fire at the former hazardous waste recycling operation.
The Midco II site included a 7-acre disposal area with contaminated groundway, plus about four acres of contaminated sediment and groundwater contamination. It is bordered on the northwest by a former auto salvage yard, on the north and northeast by a drainage ditch and railroad, on the east and southeast by vacant filled-in land owned by the Gary-Chicago Airport Development Zone, and by Industrial Highway to the south and southwest, beyond which is the Gary airport, according to EPA records.
EPA said the federal cleanup at Midco II involved consolidating and covering contaminated soil and sediment on site, addressing soil vapors and treating contaminated groundwater.
EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede said he believes the project is proof the current administration is "keeping its promise to pick up the pace of Superfund cleanups."
“Cleaning up Superfund sites brings real environmental benefits to places that have suffered environmental degradation while also helping move them forward economically," Thiede said.
The Gary/Chicago International Airport has long had plans to reuse the site for possible expansion.
Dan Vicari, consultant for the airport, said the announcement is "definitely something for (the airport) to celebrate."
He said the land could be potentially use for parking, to realign Airport Road to make way for an expansion or other changes to the airport's crosswind runaway.
He said the EPA has agreed to permit the airport's land use there, so long as they don't disrupt the clay land cap. Vicari said the airport received little pushback from the EPA, which is a good news because restrictive environmental covenants can oftentimes write off a piece of property as unusable forever. Of course, he added that any future land use would require EPA approval.
Groundwater treatment and monitoring will continue at the site until the agency confirms that it meets drinking water standards, the EPA said.
When groundwater at Midco II meets the federal standard, EPA will be able to delete the site from the NPL.
"Sites are deleted when no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment. Years, and sometimes decades, of complex investigation and cleanup go into deleting sites from the NPL," the EPA said.
While EPA encourages site reuse throughout the cleanup process, deletions from the NPL can help revitalize communities and promote economic growth by signaling to potential developers and financial institutions that cleanup is complete. Over the past several years, EPA has placed special emphasis on deleting sites and portions of sites to demonstrate to communities that cleanup is finished.
Residential properties are located approximately 1 mile southeast of the site, according to EPA documents.
