GARY — Jennifer Poncin’s passion for volunteer work led her to create an organization all Region residents can enjoy.

Poncin noticed the local community's effort surrounding volunteer work when she moved to the Miller section of Gary in 2017. She quickly discovered that she wanted to become part of the effort.

After stumbling across the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District, Poncin decided to dabble in the arts to create a community theater group. Miller Community Theatre was established in July 2021.

“I had no idea what any of this would involve,” she said. “I really liked the idea of being able to see a show right here in our backyard. I thought it’d be great.”

Poncin brought her idea to life by connecting with her neighbor, Marty Grubbs, through mutual friends. Grubbs began his directing career in the 1990s. He served as Highland High School’s drama director for 15 years, then as artistic director for Muncie Civic Theatre for 10 years.

“I love telling a good story,” he said. "I'm addicted to art."

Upon establishing MCT, Poncin began collaborating with Kathy Long at the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District. The MBACD allowed MCT to utilize its building, the Marshall J. Gardener Center for the Arts, to host its first production last August.

"We got out of the way and let them do their thing," said Long, MBACD's president. "The key is to give people a space to let them do their thing without trying to dictate to them."

The Mad Women’s Cabaret sold out all five shows a week leading up to opening night. The cast consisted of 10 actors and nearly 50 volunteers. It was more successful than Poncin ever imagined.

"This show was by far one of the best experiences of my life," she said. "Making people happy is addicting. I will continue to do this until I can't anymore. It was that much fun."

MCT's next production, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," is scheduled for the last two weekends of July. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Further, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, the couple meet a houseful of wild characters. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Further unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky.

Tickets, $20 a person, will go live on MCT's website by June 1. For more information visit millerbeacharts.org.

"We welcome all performers of every experience level, body type, skin color, gender identity and sexual preference," Poncin said. "The only thing you must have is a desire to be in a great show and have a wonderful time doing it."

"I thought this show would be a great fit for the community," Grubbs said. "We're in a time where lawmakers are trying to make laws on trans people and I want to show that trans people matter, queer people matter, gay people matter. Everyone matters."