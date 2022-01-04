Ministers, sorority partner to offer free vaccines, COVID tests, coats

GARY — In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, a group of local churches has partnered with a sorority to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at two sites next week.
The Rev. De'Wan Bynum, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity, said vaccination rates in the Gary are are a cause for concern.
About 54.8% of all Hoosiers age 5 and older were fully vaccinated, according to data posted Monday on the Indiana State Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.
By comparison, the percentage of fully vaccinated people age 5 and older living in six zips codes in the Gary area ranged from 30 to 39.8%, state data showed.
Bynum said his congregation at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 1910 Adams St. in Gary, has faced many challenges because of the pandemic. Some members have been hospitalized and others are COVID "long haulers," but so far no members have died from the virus.
In an effort to slow the virus's spread, the Baptist Ministers Conference has partnered with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to provide free COVID vaccinations and testing at two locations next week during its annual 12 Night Revival. Free N95 face masks also will be provided on-site, Bynum said.
The first vaccination and testing event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1545 Waite St. in Gary.
They will again be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church, 2585 Van Buren St. in Gary.
The Baptist Ministers Conference also is planning a coat giveaway at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Friendship Missionary.
To donate a coat, call Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church at 219-944-9136 or Evening Star Baptist Church at 219-949-4047 to arrange a drop-off. To make a monetary donation, call 312-975-2114.
To register to receive a coat, call Christian Valley at 219-883-5762, Tree of Life at 219-944-9136 or 219-765-1854 and be prepared to provide a name, age, size and gender of the coat's recipient.
