Ministers, sorority partner to offer free vaccines, COVID tests, coats

GARY — In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, a group of local churches has partnered with a sorority to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at two sites next week.

The Rev. De'Wan Bynum, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity, said vaccination rates in the Gary are are a cause for concern.

About 54.8% of all Hoosiers age 5 and older were fully vaccinated, according to data posted Monday on the Indiana State Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.

By comparison, the percentage of fully vaccinated people age 5 and older living in six zips codes in the Gary area ranged from 30 to 39.8%, state data showed.

Bynum said his congregation at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 1910 Adams St. in Gary, has faced many challenges because of the pandemic. Some members have been hospitalized and others are COVID "long haulers," but so far no members have died from the virus.