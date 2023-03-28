GARY — Candidates in Gary will have a few more opportunities to discuss their platforms ahead of the May 2 primary election.
On Thursday, Temple Israel and the Miller Citizens Corporation will be hosting a "First District Common Council Candidates Forum." The event will take place at 6 p.m. at 601 N. Montgomery St. in Gary. The First District candidates include David Gearman, Lori Latham, MacArthur Drake, Sondra Ford, Myles Tolliver and Jacqueline Lee. All six candidates are Democrats.
Latham currently holds an at-large seat on the Gary Common Council. She was caucused-in to replace former Councilman Clorius Lay in January after Lay was elected to the Lake County Council.
Current District One representative William Godwin is running for an at-large seat on the Common Council.
Jackie Harris of 411 News will moderate the Thursday forum, presenting written questions from the audience. For more information, contact Temple Israel at templeisraelmiller@gmail.com or by calling 219-938-5232.
On April 14, the local disability rights agency Everybody Counts will be hosting a discussion among Gary mayoral candidates. The event will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. on the main floor of the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, located at 220 W. Fifth Ave.
In the mayor's race, incumbent Jerome Prince and state Sen. Eddie Melton are battling for the Democratic Party's nomination. Andrew Delano is the sole Republican running in that contest.
The April 14 discussion will focus on the city's compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. In a recent news release, Teresa Torres, the executive director of Everybody Counts, said many Region communities fall short on ADA compliance. Torres said accessibility is especially important in Gary where, according to the U.S. Census, over 30% of citizens are either over 65 or have a disability.
“The quality of their lives is directly impacted by our elected officials’ attitude about compliance with federal laws which protect their civil rights," Torres said in the news release. “Too often, equal access is little more than an afterthought, and as a result many people are unable to fully participate in their community. Our elected officials can set the tone and send a message that would allow valuable citizens the same opportunities as everyone else.”
Renae Jackson, a counselor-advocate for Everybody Counts, said the discussion will be an opportunity for residents to ask candidates what their plans are for making public transit, housing and education more accessible throughout the city.
“Seniors and people with disabilities were particularly impacted by the recent pandemic, and in fact still are,” said Lorrell Kilpatrick, program manager with Everybody Counts. “We need to be better prepared to ensure that those who are most vulnerable are not left out of the planning process.”
Another mayoral debate has been scheduled for 6 p.m. April 6 at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. It's hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area, Lakeshore Public Television, the Gary NAACP and AARP.
