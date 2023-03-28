“The quality of their lives is directly impacted by our elected officials’ attitude about compliance with federal laws which protect their civil rights," Torres said in the news release. “Too often, equal access is little more than an afterthought, and as a result many people are unable to fully participate in their community. Our elected officials can set the tone and send a message that would allow valuable citizens the same opportunities as everyone else.”

Renae Jackson, a counselor-advocate for Everybody Counts, said the discussion will be an opportunity for residents to ask candidates what their plans are for making public transit, housing and education more accessible throughout the city.

“Seniors and people with disabilities were particularly impacted by the recent pandemic, and in fact still are,” said Lorrell Kilpatrick, program manager with Everybody Counts. “We need to be better prepared to ensure that those who are most vulnerable are not left out of the planning process.”

The event will be livestreamed on the Every Body Counts Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EverybodyCountsCIL. For more information, contact Kilpatrick at lkilpatrick@everybodycounts.org or call 219-769-5055.

The Hilltop Organized Citizens group hosted a debate among the Gary Common Council at-large candidates last Saturday. Hilltop will host a debate among the mayoral candidates April 29 at 3 p.m. in Indiana University Northwest's Bergland Auditorium, 3400 Broadway.