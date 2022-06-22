More than a 'neighborhood trail': Marquette Greenway bike trail moves closer to finish line

GARY — The Marquette Greenway Trail is not what Mitch Barloga would call "a linear project."

The decades-in-the-making bike trail would connect three states, five counties and some 20 municipalities to create an idyllic ride around the southern tip of Lake Michigan.

However, stitching together miles of disjointed trails in a Region crisscrossed by some of America's busiest highways and rail lines all while trying to build along a shoreline populated by steel mills and historic sand dunes has proven to be a difficult undertaking.

Despite the challenges, Barloga and the countless other stakeholders who have been involved in the project since it was formalized in 2009 have stayed motivated.

"It is really going to transform how we can get around in Northwest Indiana," said Rafi Wilkinson, of the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Though some sections of the trail date back to the 1970s, the concept of one, united "Marquette Greenway Trail" was created in 2009 when the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, or NIRPC, released a route proposal.

Though the map has changed quite a bit over the past 13 years, the heart of the project remains — unite the many scenic wonders and unique communities along Lake Michigan with one comprehensive trail stretching from Calumet Park in Illinois to New Buffalo in Michigan.

Connecting the Region

Barloga, who has spearheaded the project through his role as the transportation and planning manager for NIRPC, estimated the entire trail will likely have a final price tag of about $40 million.

Last fall, NIRPC received a federal grant that will fuel much of the remaining project. After applying four times, NIRPC was awarded a $17.8 million RAISE grant, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.

Rebuilding infrastructure in a sustainable and equitable way is precisely what the Marquette Greenway hopes to do. During a June 15 meeting, Barloga and Wilkinson met with the Miller Business Association to give an update on the project's current status.

"Many of us think of it as our neighborhood trail, but it is much more than that. Once the new train station is built here, it will have an ADA ramp that allows people with bicycles to get on board or disembark," said Peggy Blackwell, of the MBA. "(The Marquette Greenway) will create an even greater place for bicycle riders and hikers to enjoy these trails by benefiting from a larger regional connection."

The South Shore Line stations in Michigan City, Ogden Dunes and Chesterton will also have bike-compliant stations.

"You will be able to use this as a commuting source. You will be able to ride to a station, put your bike on it, get off at one of those stations and hook into our trail to get to work," Wilkinson explained.

Sections of the Marquette Greenway system include the Marquette Trail in Gary, Calumet Trail in Porter and LaPorte counties and shorter trails at Whihala Beach Park and George Lake, and the Singing Sands Trail in Michigan City, among other trails and designated roadways.

So far, about 22 miles of the 60-mile greenway have been constructed. Local entities are contributing over $17 million to the project. A portion of the trail will run through the Indiana Dunes National Park, helping connect the sections of the park separated by the Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill. The national park will fund their section of the trail; Wilkinson estimates the remaining work will cost the park between $15 and 18 million.

"It is meant as a way to provide non-motorized transportation into our park and help you move from one location in the park to another," Wilkinson said.

The paved trail will be between 10- and 12-feet-wide.

The goal is to complete the entire greenway by 2027, though rising material costs and land acquisition issues have complicated the project.

Complex navigation

A key stretch of the trail starts at the historic Union Station and continues through Miller Woods, creating a gateway into the national park. The Decay Devils, a collective of artists, urban explorers and preservationists, has been working to preserve and revitalize Union Station for years. Ultimately, the group hopes to secure enough funds to transform it into a community center.

Wilkinson said the trail extending from Union Station could become a "grand entrance into the park." However, legal questions of who actually owns several parcels of land in the area have made actually completing the stretch more difficult.

Once owned by the railroad, that land has gone through "hundreds of years of mergers, bankruptcies and acquisitions," Wilkinson said. Though the land falls within the national park's boundaries, it is unclear who currently owns it.

The park has tried to acquire the properties for decades, working closely with the Gary Redevelopment Commission. Wilkinson said the RDC is currently in the process of obtaining nine of the necessary parcels.

Another section that has been difficult to complete is the one-mile segment that would cut through the town of Ogden Dunes. About a year ago, a petition opposing the bike trail was created. The petition said the trail would bring in too many outside cyclists, disturbing peaceful green space and making nearby homes less secure.

"To say that they're (Ogden Dune residents) not in favor of this is maybe an understatement, but it is not a complete opinion of the community," Barloga said.

If NIRPC cannot get the necessary approvals, the trail will go around the southern edge of the town.

"One way or another, we are going to make this happen," Barloga said.

Despite the many challenges, those invested in the project have their eyes trained on the finish line.

"You are talking about a national audience — you are talking about millions of visitors to the national park every year now having an extra outlet to ride," Barloga said, adding that the trail could draw as many as a few thousand riders a day.

The trail could also boost ecotourism in the area. During his presentation to the MBA, Barloga showed a table that said, on average, each cyclist spends $47.30 a day when visiting an Indiana bike trail. That money goes toward things like food, maps, parking and gear — an influx of outside dollars that will benefit local businesses.

For Wilkinson, the Marquette Greenway is just the beginning. Once completed, the trail will create an expansive east-west connection along Lake Michigan. From there smaller north-south projects will continue to link communities.

The city of Gary has also applied for a RAISE grant to complete a $3.8 million study for "Gary Elevated," a project that would convert the former Wabash elevated rail line that ran through the city's Midtown area, into a bike trail. Barloga said the project would be similar to The 606 in Chicago, a 2.7-mile former rail line that is now a recreational trail.

The city will likely hear back about the grant money in August. If the money is awarded, the study could start before the end of the year.

"It's a long view, but when we look at the next 20 years, the next 30 years, ... the Marquette Greenway Trail spurs all of these future developments," Wilkinson said.

