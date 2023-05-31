Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the murder conviction of a Chicago man who shot and killed a 14-year-old girl whose body was found with her hands bound in a Gary alley.

Deonlashawn C. Simmons, 37, was sentenced to 105 years in prison, including firearm and habitual offender enhancements, for killing Takaylah Tribitt in September 2019, according to court records.

Simmons argued in his appeal that the trial court erred by admitting certain firearm and video evidence, and that the evidence overall was insufficient to support a murder conviction.

The appeals court was unpersuaded.

In a 3-0 decision, it found the evidence presented at Simmons' trial either comported with Indiana trial rules or any error was harmless.

As to the prosecutor's overall evidentiary burden, the appellate judges said that while the case against Simmons was circumstantial, it also was substantial.

They noted, for example, multiple electronic records putting the perpetrator and victim in the same place at the same time over several days prior to the killing, Simmons' likely DNA on the spark plug cord used to bind Tribitt's hands, and a gun frame and magazine that could have been used in the crime found hidden in the trunk of Simmons' vehicle.

"The web of facts here was sufficient to convince the jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Simmons killed (Tribitt)," the court said.

