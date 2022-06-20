 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Musical theater camp taking place at 21st Century Charter School

  • 0
Musical Theater Camp taking place at 21st Century Charter School

A musical theater camp starts this week at 21st Century Charter School in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

GARY — Musical theater camp starts this week at the 21st Century Charter School in Gary.

The school at 1440 East 35th Avenue will host the creative arts camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday until July 3. Students can still enroll.

"The whole concept is we are taking popular songs from 'The Wiz,' 'Annie Get Your Gun' and different popular musicals like that," said organizer McKenya Dilworth Smith, who also organized TEDx Gary and writes and directs plays. "We are interweaving the experiences of COVID. We have a 'COVID Chronicles' that will come out. We put together an anthology of young writers talking about their experiences. We've taken their essays and turned them into monologues. You might hear a popular song during 'The Wiz' and then hear a monologue about how alienated they felt during the COVID pandemic."

The summer camp will run for 10 days. At the end, there will be a theater production. It's not just for theater kids.

"I think it's for everyone, 7th grade through 10th grade," she said. "Seventh grade is when they're really coming into their personalities. They like music. They're not sure if they really want to do theater, so we thought musical theater could attract everybody and anybody. We want to entice them with the music because sometimes theater doesn't really catch our scholars the way we want it to. They have a preconceived notion of what theater is. But then when you introduce them to theater, they say, 'This is what theater is? This is great. This is lovely. I can be someone else. I love this.'"

People are also reading…

It's free.

"That's the best price in town," she said. "It's an opportunity for young people to have in-person experience. We're hopefully at the end of the pandemic. This is an in-person experience where you can really do something."

Anyone interested can sign up by calling 219-308-7630 or email theatreofpurpose@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Delta cutting flights this summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts