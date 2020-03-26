2 nabbed after hitting Lake County squad cars, fleeing moving SUV during interstate pursuit, police say

Two suspects were apprehended Thursday on I-94 after jumping from a moving SUV during a high-speed pursuit that left multiple Lake County sheriff's squad cars damaged, police said.

A high-crime unit from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department was patrolling about noon in Gary when a black Cadillac Escalade sped past, police said.

The sheriff’s officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which reportedly would not pull over. While pursuing and running the plate, the officer discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Chicago, police said.

The vehicle sped north on Interstate 94 into Illinois with sheriff’s squad cars in pursuit. During the chase, the Escalade sideswiped one sheriff’s squad car and damaged two others, police said.

As a result, one of the Escalade’s front tires blew out. At the 68 mile marker in Illinois, two male suspects bailed out of the vehicle while it was still in motion, and it came to a stop by crashing into another squad car, police said.

The suspects ran across all six lanes of traffic in order to flee officers, but they were arrested a short time later, police said.