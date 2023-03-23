GARY — Hilltop Organized Citizens is hosting two debates ahead of the May 2 primary election.

The first half of "The Great Debate," as the group is calling the free series, is planned for Saturday among the Common Council at-large candidates. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Indiana University Northwest's Bergland Auditorium, 3400 Broadway.

The second debate, scheduled for 3 p.m. April 29 at Bergland Auditorium, will be between the Democratic candidates for mayor.

Eight people are seeking the city's three at-large council seats.

On the Democratic side, newcomers Sinclair Harley IV, Tashaun Brown, Mark Spencer and Roosevelt Dixon are going up against incumbents Ron Brewer Sr. and Darren Washington. Council President William Godwin, who represents the 1st District, is running for an at-large seat.

Ivan Ursery II is the sole Republican running in that contest.

In the mayor's race, incumbent Jerome Prince and state Sen. Eddie Melton are battling for the Democratic Party's nomination.

Prince unseated Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in 2019. He has been focused on demolishing abandoned buildings throughout the city, improving public safety and increasing youth programming.

Prince challenged Melton this month to an unspecified number of debates.

"I believe my opponent has proposed some unrealistic goals and promises, given the current state of the city," Prince said. "With those promises will come increased taxes, such as the school referendum he supported in November 2020 and was passed, that increased our taxes over the next eight years. Being mayor is extremely different than sitting on state legislative committees and gambling for wild-card solutions that will adversely impact local communities."

Melton responded, saying the mayor's "lack of imagination" perpetuates the status quo. When Melton announced his campaign in November, he said he'd grown frustrated with the lack of progress in his hometown.

The two-term senator's campaign is built around addressing the root causes of crime by investing in education and workforce development, increasing first-responder retention, attracting economic development that affects the entire city, and promoting a healthier community by addressing barriers to nutrition and medical care.

Melton has also been a strong proponent of redeveloping the Buffington Harbor area into an intermodal transit center.

According to Prince's campaign website, in his first term he reduced the city's long-term debt by $7 million. Other accomplishments include the Operation Safe Zone security camera initiative, distributing much of the $80.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act money the city was awarded, launching a broadband equity project aimed at increasing internet speeds, demolishing abandoned buildings and starting a youth summer employment program.

The winner of the Democratic contest will compete against Andrew Delano, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, in the Nov. 7 general election.

Another mayoral debate has been scheduled for 6 p.m. April 6 at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. It's hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area, Lakeshore Public Television, the Gary NAACP and AARP.

