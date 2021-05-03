New strip mall testament to Miller church, pastor

GARY — Jonathan Harris, a co-owner of Beggar’s Pizza, recalled a meeting two years ago with the Rev. Maurice White Jr.

The pastor of Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center in the Miller area approached Harris about opening a business in a strip mall beside the church at 847 S. Lake St.

Harris, already opening a pizzeria in Gary, questioned the pastor’s suggestion, only to learn, “When God says something will be, it will be.”

Two years later, Beggar’s Pizza is among eight businesses moving into that strip mall. Harris, other future tenants, other business and city officials broke ground Sunday for the 12,000-square-foot Harvest Square Strip Mall.

“I give all honor and glory to the Lord today,” White said amid a field of balloons and honking car horns.

The project, scheduled for completion in six months and expected to create 80 jobs, according to White, will cost roughly $1.2 million. All of that, White stressed, is coming from church households without any fundraisers.

The pastor said this project “could be something special,” with its message carrying well beyond Gary borders.