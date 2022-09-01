New turf field kicks off football season for Gary schools

GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. cut the ribbon Friday in celebration of the improvements to the football field at West Side Leadership Academy.

The Cougar stadium housed a record-breaking crowd filled with staff, students, alumni and community stakeholders cheering the varsity squad as it squared off against Calumet New Tech High School.

Although not victorious on the field, the spirit generated by the improvements seemed enough for Cougar fans. The night of festivities included performances by the marching band, majorettes and cheerleading team.

"I'm told that West Side hasn't seen a football crowd like this in years, and it's exactly what we wanted," said GCSC Manager Paige McNulty. "We do what we do every day for the children, and as a school community working together, we can keep this spirit of pride going not just for sports, but for academics and everything else."

The city's only public high school continues to bask in a series of renovations, including new turf on the football field, resurfaced track, jumbotron, remodeled press box, upgraded lighting and other cosmetic improvements. They were made possible through funds from the referendum passed by voters in November 2020 and the passage of a bill authored by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.

The ceremony also paid tribute to all the former high schools of Gary, coupled with a unity banner featuring all of the logos.

“We shall never forget the shoulders upon which this district stands nor the legendary institutions that placed Gary on the map as a nationally recognized standard for academia," McNulty said.

McNulty said Gary’s educational past will be honored through a Hall of Fame that will be in the surge area of West Side Leadership Academy.

Meanwhile the district remains focused on moving forward in unity under the newly adopted mantra of the "Gary Way," which outlines the role of every stakeholder and challenges everyone to work together in the best interest of children.

For more information about athletics, the Gary Way and more, visit garyschools.org.