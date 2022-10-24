No place like home: Gary awards deeds to last round of Dollar Home recipients, announces Hoosier Homes Program

GARY — Anissa Smith took a risky gamble in 2017. If her number wasn't called during the Dollar Home Program lottery, she and her daughter could've been homeless.

Last week, Smith received the deed to a house she has been living in for five years.

"When my number was finally called ... and I claimed my home, tears of gratitude and relief streamed down my face," she said. The Dollar Home lottery took place on the last day of her apartment lease.

Smith and five other Dollar Home recipients received their deeds Wednesday during a news conference. The program was started by then-Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in 2013. Modeled on a similar initiative operated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development many years ago, Dollar Home sold city-owned houses for $1.

The Dollar Homes garnered a lot of interest. Gary Director of Community Development Arlene Colvin said she remembers people calling her office from the highway, asking where they could apply.

However, the list of available Dollar Homes has always been short, and applicants must meet a number of requirements. Eligible recipients had to make at least 80% of the area's median income, had to bring the homes up to code within six months of the lottery, make the home habitable within a year and live in the home for five years before receiving the deed.

During the five-year period, occupants did not have to pay property taxes.

"This is not a big program, but the accomplishments are great," Colvin said.

When Lathreasia Ruffin's husband died in 2009, she lost her housing, then her car, then her financial footing.

In 2017 Ruffin received a "blessing": Her number was called during the Dollar Home lottery. The property was a bit of a fixer-upper, requiring wall replacements, roof repairs, new flooring and more, but the costs were far less than a market-price house.

Ruffin used the money she saved to send her son to college.

The Dollar Home Program is not currently being offered, but Colvin said she hopes to identify more eligible properties and potentially have another lottery someday. In an effort to increase homeownership, Gary offers a number of other resources, including the Hoosier Homes Program.

The city recently entered into a cooperative agreement with the Indianapolis Housing Agency to offer Hoosier Homes, which provides down-payment assistance grants to repeat and first-time buyers. Applicants must have an income that does not exceed 140% of Lake County's median income, or $105,700; a minimum credit score of 620; and an income-to-debt ratio of 50% or higher. Participants will attend a homebuyer class.

Gary also has a First Time Homebuyer Program, which assists residents who make up to 80% of the area median income. Residents can learn more about the city's various assistance programs at gary.gov/community-development.

"What goes along with homeownership is pride," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said. "We take care of our properties and set examples for people to do the same."

How to apply for assistance through the Hoosier Homes Program 1. Download the Club 720 mobile app or visit app.club720.org and register. 2. Select "Set a Goal" and then select "Buy a Home." 3. Complete the eligibility questionnaire and submit your credit score to see if you qualify for the Hoosier Homes Program.