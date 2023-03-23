GARY — The nonprofit organization Silverstray is working to keep pet families together, such as by providing a free microchip clinic at the Family Community Center in Gary over the past weekend.

Kelly Carey originally started the nonprofit three years ago to help struggling shelters in Northwest Indiana find long-term homes for their animals. Silverstray provided social media and marketing support.

But now, Silverstray is looking to shift focus to providing animal services in Gary through what it's calling the Hope Program.

"I identified Gary as the area with the greatest need," Carey said. "They're underserved, and they don't have the resources of surrounding towns."

Silverstray has been hosting free microchip clinics in Gary and is seeking grant funding to expand its services. It plans to offer spaying, neutering, vaccines, microchipping, trap-neuter-and-return and other animal welfare services.

"I really want to help keep pet families together and thus lessen the load on animal control agencies and shelters," she said. "It will create a healthier, happier community."

Carey is a LaPorte resident who previously worked as an ecologist and volunteered for animal shelters in her spare time.

"I just realized animal welfare was my passion," she said. "I had my big girl adult job, but what I enjoyed was working at the shelter."

Her previous job often brought her to Gary.

"I worked in the community doing ecological restoration for many years, and I always connected with people I'd see in the community," Carey said. "I've been taking food and supplies to people in the community already for the past few years. It's the most minute scale, but I've developed some very personal relationships of trust. And I always want Silverstray to have that personal touch so people feel heard and that their needs are recognized."

Silverstray will continue to provide social media promotion for shelters and focus on providing animal welfare services in Gary.

"I'm in LaPorte and don't have a building or office, so there's a lot of traveling," Carey said. "Once we're fully funded, we're going to start going door-to-door to spay and neuter feral cats."

It will look to offer low-cost and no-cost services to make the services accessible to everyone, especially those who are struggling.

"There are often little or no resources," she said. "People have trouble paying NIPSCO bills and putting food on the table and shouldn't have to worry about added bills for their dogs or cats. People love their animals. There's a whole subculture where they would cut their son's right arm off to give their pet what they need. But if you need to feed your family and keep the lights on, having bills for your pets on top of that adds stress and takes a toll."

For more information, find Silverstray on Facebook.