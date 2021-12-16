'Not a blame game': Gary gas station owners, council members discuss ongoing violence

Councilman Clorius Lay said he has "no intent" on voting for the armed guard ordinance in its present form, though he said city officials and gas station owners "must do something."

As he has during previous meetings, Councilman Michael Brown pushed for having stations close down between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Though some owners worried early closures may invite break-ins.

"You are in business to make money and provide a service, and I want you to do exactly that, but I want you to think about people’s lives as well,” Brown said. "A person’s life is more important to me than just a building or making money.”

When asked how many owners currently close their stations early, only a few hands were raised, and most said the closures were due to staffing shortages.