'Not a blame game': Gary gas station owners, council members discuss ongoing violence

GARY — Just hours after a 20-year-old was killed at an intersection near a Gary gas station, a crowd of about 40 station owners crowded into the city's common council chambers to discuss the ongoing violence.
Romell Brown, of Hammond, was shot at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street, just down the road from the Save Gas Station, Tuesday afternoon. That evening, Sonny Sahi owner of the Save Gas Station, spoke before the Gary Public Safety Committee, sharing his thoughts on an ordinance that would require some gas stations hire armed security.
"The cost of doing business has gone up significantly, on average an owner-operator only makes six to eight grand a month after working 12 hour shifts themselves. If you think we make a boatload of money, we do not," said Sahi, who has been doing business in Gary since 1989. "Adding security guards, ... how do you expect us to keep our doors open?"
All of Gary's 54 gas station owners were invited before the Public Safety Committee.
The rise in shootings throughout 2020 prompted Mayor Jerome Prince to propose an ordinance requiring certain gas stations hire armed security guards. The measure failed, but this summer, after retired firefighter and member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Wallace Broadnax was shot during an attempted robbery outside a gas station, Prince reintroduced the legislation as an amendment to an existing Gary ordinance that requires security cameras at businesses that operate from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The current amendment would require all gas stations to have armed security guards "between the hours of dawn and dusk." If a violent crime has occurred at the establishment in the last 18 months, the station will have to maintain armed security guards 24/7.
Since it was first introduced this summer, the amendment has been referred to the committee a number of times. Multiple council members have voiced concerns about the economic burden hiring armed security would place on business owners. Councilman Ronald Brewer wanted to hear from the business owners, to brainstorm solutions "outside armed security guards."
Several gas station owners spoke before the committee, explaining that because of the violence, robbers and customers alike come to their stores armed.
"How do you address people when they come in with an UZI or a shotgun? How do we address that? We can't. It's more a gun law that we have to enforce," Sahi said. "I think this is going to escalate more than de-escalate the problem."
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said that so far the city has seen 45 homicides in 2021, over half a dozen of which took place at gas stations. Evans said the city has also seen dozens of carjackings and robberies at gas stations this year.
Councilman Clorius Lay said he has "no intent" on voting for the armed guard ordinance in its present form, though he said city officials and gas station owners "must do something."
As he has during previous meetings, Councilman Michael Brown pushed for having stations close down between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Though some owners worried early closures may invite break-ins.
"You are in business to make money and provide a service, and I want you to do exactly that, but I want you to think about people’s lives as well,” Brown said. "A person’s life is more important to me than just a building or making money.”
When asked how many owners currently close their stations early, only a few hands were raised, and most said the closures were due to staffing shortages.
The armed guard ordinance will be tabled at the next council meeting, giving the city time to create a committee to "hammer out the issues that need to be hammered out," Brewer said. Lay proposed creating a task force comprised of council members, police officers, public health personnel and possibly other city departments to evaluate the gas stations. Lay said the task force could be active as soon as Jan. 15 and would visit all the stations without prior notice, to enforce codes and ensure stations are well-maintained.
The products sold at stations may also be a factor, Brewer said listing single cigarettes, scales and synthetic marijuana as items that are "inviting to crime."
"Facilities can be crime inviting because of the way they look," Brewer said. "Some gas stations have dim lights, some have super bright lights. It makes a difference. The cleanliness, makes a difference."
Sahi suggested the creation of a "model" station so that the standard is raised for gas stations throughout the city. The owners agreed to form a committee comprised of five or six representatives that will work with the city to find solutions.
Tom Collins, president of Luke Oil Co., said the gas stations he works with in Hammond created a Safe Store program where each station sponsors a police vehicle. Officers regularly visit the stores "creating a bond" with the owners. A sticker on the door labels the station as a "Safe Store."
Lay, who has worked in municipal government for around 50 years, said he has never seen businesses come before the council to discuss an issue in such a "collaborative" way.
"It's not a blame game here. ... We are a team," Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2 said. "This has to be solution-based because we are in serious jeopardy right now."